Target's 2020 Holiday Collection Just Dropped and, Yes, We Want Everything

When the clock strikes midnight on November 1, I immediately transition from spooky season to full-on holiday mode. The first thing I do is dust off my Christmas decorations, snug in their storage boxes, and kick off a nearly two-month celebration of all things merry and bright. So it only seems fitting that Target's holiday collection dropped this weekend as I gear up to deck the halls.

This year's Target holiday lineup includes more than 3,400 new items from beloved brands like Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Wondershop, and Opalhouse. The festive collection spans everything you need to trim the tree, set a gorgeous holiday table, and make your home feel cozy and cheerful. "All year long, guests have been turning to Target to make their homes more comfortable, and now we want to inspire new ways to bring joy to the holidays," says Cara Sylvester, senior vice president of home for Target.

There's something for every style and color palette, so you can easily match your holiday decorations to your year-round decor. Classic Christmas trimmings, including plaid patterns and faux greenery, are perfect for the traditionalist, while pastel decor embellished with colorful embroidery and tassels offers a playful dose of holiday cheer. Prices start at just $3, and more than half of the decorations are $10 and under, so creating a festive holiday look doesn't have to strain your budget.

