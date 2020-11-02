Target's 2020 Holiday Collection Just Dropped and, Yes, We Want Everything
These festive decorations are going to sell out ASAP.
When the clock strikes midnight on November 1, I immediately transition from spooky season to full-on holiday mode. The first thing I do is dust off my Christmas decorations, snug in their storage boxes, and kick off a nearly two-month celebration of all things merry and bright. So it only seems fitting that Target's holiday collection dropped this weekend as I gear up to deck the halls.
This year's Target holiday lineup includes more than 3,400 new items from beloved brands like Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Wondershop, and Opalhouse. The festive collection spans everything you need to trim the tree, set a gorgeous holiday table, and make your home feel cozy and cheerful. "All year long, guests have been turning to Target to make their homes more comfortable, and now we want to inspire new ways to bring joy to the holidays," says Cara Sylvester, senior vice president of home for Target.
There's something for every style and color palette, so you can easily match your holiday decorations to your year-round decor. Classic Christmas trimmings, including plaid patterns and faux greenery, are perfect for the traditionalist, while pastel decor embellished with colorful embroidery and tassels offers a playful dose of holiday cheer. Prices start at just $3, and more than half of the decorations are $10 and under, so creating a festive holiday look doesn't have to strain your budget.
Although some items were available to shop earlier this fall, the full holiday collection is now online and in stores. Be sure to stock up ASAP, as these adorable festive accents are bound to sell out fast. Here are some of the dreamy items I'm eyeing for my 2020 holiday setup.
Swapping out your throw pillows is a quick, easy way to add seasonal spirit to your living room or bedroom. With its wintry motif, this pretty pillow can remain on display throughout the season. The snowflake design features white and red embroidery against a blue background. Multicolored tassels on each corner add a whimsical touch to the 18-inch square cotton pillow.
Buy It: Opalhouse Embroidered Snowflake Holiday Square Throw Pillow Blue ($20)
Spread holiday tidings with a colorful Christmas wall hanging. Embellished with tiny jingle bells and gold beads, the embroidered "Merry Christmas" message is surrounded by festive trees in a variety of colors and textures. Hang the 20-by-16-inch sign directly above a side table or dresser to instantly create a cheerful holiday vignette.
Buy It: Opalhouse Merry Christmas Wall Hanging ($20)
Illuminate your mantel or tabletop display with these gorgeous mercury-glass trees. The battery-operated decorations emit a festive glow that filters through the textured glass. The trees are available in ombre green and gold designs with sizes ranging from 9 inches to 12.5 inches tall.
Buy It: Wondershop LIT Large Mercury Glass Christmas Tree ($20)
Arrange these metal stars on a bar cart, mantel or open shelf to instantly add a sparkling focal point. The figurines come in three different star shapes that range in height from 10 to 18 inches. The fabric-lined wood base allows you to place these Target Christmas decorations on nearly any flat surface.
Buy It: Threshold Gold Star Decorative Figurine ($15)
Switch up your traditional red and green holiday palette with a pastel pink stocking. The velvety-soft cotton fabric is embroidered with a mistletoe motif complete with beaded berries. Red trim and pom-poms add flair to the 20-inch-long stocking.
Buy It: Opalhouse Christmas Cotton Stocking Pink ($15)
It can be difficult to choose among Target's huge selection of ornaments (more than 7,000), but these glittery reindeer are too cute to pass up. Coated in colorful sparkles, they add a playful touch and extra shine to your Christmas tree trimmings. The 5-inch tall molded plastic deer, sold as a set of four, feature a fun color-blocked effect in pink, red, gold, and white. If your tree features a more subdued color palette, the ornaments are also available in muted pastel tones and as an all-gold set.
Buy It: Wondershop Glitter Deer Ornament Set ($12)
