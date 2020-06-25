Target Will Now Offer Fresh and Frozen Groceries for Curbside Pickup

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Since the pandemic began, Target Drive Up has been my go-to for stocking up on household goods while avoiding crowded stores. I place my order through the Target app, and by the time I pull up to the parking lot, a red-shirted employee is ready to hand-deliver my items straight to my car's backseat, totally contact-free. But until recently, the system had one major flaw: Fresh and frozen food items weren't eligible for the service. That problem will soon be solved for shoppers across the country as the retailer expands its in-store and curbside pickup program.

Image zoom Smith Collection, Gado/Getty Images

Target announced today that 750 grocery items, including produce, dairy, bakery, meat, and frozen products, will now be available through their Order Pickup and Drive Up services. After testing the expanded program in the Twin Cities and Kansas City areas, fresh grocery pickup will roll out at more than 400 stores across the Midwest by the end of June, according to the press release. Before the holiday season hits, the new services will be available at more than 1,500 stores around the U.S.

Fresh grocery items add to the list of more than 250,000 Target products, including household essentials and apparel, currently available for pickup. Whether you prefer to grab your items at the Order Pickup counter inside the store or have your bags delivered to your vehicle, the service is free with no membership or minimum purchase required. Orders can be placed online or through the Target app and are typically available within a few hours.