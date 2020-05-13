Target Is Selling Summery Succulent Planters for Just $5

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer is right around the corner, which means it's time to update your home with seasonal decor. And for just $5, you can add a dose of bright color with Target's adorable faux succulent planters.

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

The containers come in four colorful characters aptly named the sun squad. Two of them feature fruit designs, a pineapple and a strawberry, that each have a succulent poking out of the top to mimic the look of aloe vera. The other two are animals: a shark with its mouth open around a faux plant and a snorkeling panda with leaves poking out of its back. Each planter measures about 3 inches high and 4 inches wide and weighs a little less than a half-pound. Plus, the mini faux greenery is perfect for forgetful plant parents.

Apparently, the planters are pretty popular as both the strawberry and shark are temporarily out of stock. Although Target doesn't note when you'll be able to buy them again, hopefully, they'll be available soon. In the meantime, you can purchase the pineapple and the panda, which are available in select stores and can be shipped directly to your front door so you can stay home and shop safely.