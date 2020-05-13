Target Is Selling Summery Succulent Planters for Just $5
Act fast: The fun fruit designs are already selling out.
Summer is right around the corner, which means it's time to update your home with seasonal decor. And for just $5, you can add a dose of bright color with Target's adorable faux succulent planters.
The containers come in four colorful characters aptly named the sun squad. Two of them feature fruit designs, a pineapple and a strawberry, that each have a succulent poking out of the top to mimic the look of aloe vera. The other two are animals: a shark with its mouth open around a faux plant and a snorkeling panda with leaves poking out of its back. Each planter measures about 3 inches high and 4 inches wide and weighs a little less than a half-pound. Plus, the mini faux greenery is perfect for forgetful plant parents.
Apparently, the planters are pretty popular as both the strawberry and shark are temporarily out of stock. Although Target doesn't note when you'll be able to buy them again, hopefully, they'll be available soon. In the meantime, you can purchase the pineapple and the panda, which are available in select stores and can be shipped directly to your front door so you can stay home and shop safely.
Because the succulents aren't real, you can display them anywhere indoors without worrying about proper sunlight. (You can even have them around pets and kids.) The pots would be cute displayed on a coffee table, on your mantel, or anywhere in need of a colorful accent.
