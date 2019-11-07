Target's Latest Deals Are Here for All Your Last-Minute Gift Shopping

Christmas is exactly two weeks away, and that means it's officially crunch time for holiday shopping. If you didn't get enough bargain-hunting done during Target's Black Friday sale, you'll still have plenty of opportunities as we finish out the holiday shopping season. The retailer's popular Weekend Deals are back through December 16, so you can score major discounts on popular products on your next Target run.

This Saturday and Sunday, their Weekend Deals will grant you special discounts on everything you need to check off your holiday shopping list with three of their biggest deals yet. On Saturday, December 14, head to Target for 30% off women's clothing and accessories. The sale spans tons of winter styles like cozy sweaters and holiday party dresses, as well as outerwear, activewear, and boots. While you're at it, you can also save 30% on kid's clothing (including newborn, infant, toddler, and kids’ styles in sleepwear, outerwear, activewear, and shoes).

Then, continue your shopping on Sunday to save 25% on kitchen appliances and cookware. Looks like that KitchenAid stand mixer you've been eyeing is about to get a bit more affordable!

You can take advantage of these deals in-store, online, and via the Target app. This is the final weekend to score major discounts with these weekly deals, so get your shopping done now!