The Target Black Friday Deals We Can't Wait to Shop

Black Friday is almost here, so that means it’s time to get your shopping game-plan in order. One store that’s definitely on our must-hit list: Target.

The store's Black Friday sale starts on Thanksgiving, November 28, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Stores will close for the night at 1 a.m., then reopen on Black Friday, November 29, at 7 a.m. This means you can get a headstart on your shopping Thursday evening, then rest up for a day of bargain hunting!

With deals on kitchen appliances, electronics, home furnishings, and more, Target is offering big savings on all sorts of gifts that are already on your list. Here are some of the best Target Black Friday deals you can expect to see in stores and online starting November 28.

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Instant Pot Nova Pressure Cooker

Pressure cookers are a weeknight hero, so it's no wonder they're so popular. The Instant Pot Duo Nova is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer all in one. You can get the latest model of this kitchen must-have for just $65 (originally $100) on Black Friday.

Buy It: Instant Pot 6-qt. 7-in-1 Duo Nova Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $65 (originally $100)

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Weighted Throw Blanket

A weighted blanket makes the perfect gift for that person on your list who'd rather stay home and snuggle up on the couch. But these trendy throws are more than just cozy—they can also help soothe anxiety, stress, and sleep troubles. While most options cost closer to $100, this quilted 12-pound throw is just $30 (originally $49) during Target's Black Friday sale. The blankets are available in gray and cream, so you can buy one for a loved one and another for yourself!

Buy It: Tranquility 12-pound Weighted Throw Blanket, $30 (originally $49)

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Run, don't walk—KitchenAid stand mixers will be on sale at Target on Black Friday! You can save $220 (originally $450) on the countertop appliance bakers swear by. Available in ice blue, red, black, and silver, you can get this mixer in a color that will work with your kitchen color scheme (or serve as a pop of unexpected color). This model features a five-quart stainless-steel bowl and 10 powerful speeds to make whipping up a recipe even easier.

Buy It: KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Mixer, $230 (originally $450)

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Element 4K Smart TV

Looking for a new addition to your home entertainment system? You can score some pretty incredible TV deals on Black Friday, including this 4K smart TV with a 65-inch screen. The television connects to streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, so you can watch your favorite movies and shows from its crisp high-definition screen. Not to mention, it’s less than $300!

Buy It: Element 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV, $280, (original price not listed)

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker

At just 5 inches wide, this compact Keurig is ideal for coffee-lovers with small kitchens or limited office desk space. The single-serve coffee maker uses K-cup pods to brew cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces, and it can fit travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. Available in three on-trend matte colors—black, gray, and pastel blue—the appliance will be on sale for $50 (originally $90).

Buy It: Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $50 (originally $90)

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Dyson Upright Vacuum

There are many vacuum models discounted during Target's Black Friday sale, so you can find a model that works for your lifestyle for a lot less. This self-adjusting Dyson vacuum automatically adapts to get the best clean on all floor types and comes with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens. And at $150 off, you can't beat the price.

Buy It: Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum, $200 (originally $350)

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Cozy Sherpa Throw Blanket

Now's the time to stock up on hygge essentials to help you beat the winter chill. Available in gray, cream, red, and navy, this throw blanket will keep you cozy and warm with its fuzzy polyester sherpa fabric. The standard retail price comes in at $17, but the blanket is on sale for just $10 during Target's Black Friday.

Buy It: Threshold Solid Sherpa Throw Blanket, $10 (originally $17)