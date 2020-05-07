7 Easy Ways You Can Support Healthcare Workers Right Now

While I’ve been comfortably working from home, several of my friends have been showing up to work at hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics to help patients exposed to COVID-19 and I truly can’t think of a more brave or stressful job right now. Because I’m always looking for something to do in hard times (I’m a classic enneagram type 2), I’ve been thinking of ways to show the frontline workers in my life that they’re valued and appreciated.

Of course, the most helpful thing you can do is stay home and practice safe social distancing measures: The more people exposed to the virus, the more hectic hospitals and clinics will become. But for essential workers with such stressful jobs, a home-cooked meal, grocery delivery, or just a sweet note of thanks can make their day a little brighter. Here are seven easy ways you can support the healthcare workers in your life.

Image zoom Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

1. Make and Donate Masks

As medical facilities around the country experience a shortage of personal protective equipment, healthcare workers are in need of face masks. If you have any N-95 masks leftover from home renovation projects, donate them (preferably in original, unopened packaging) rather than keeping them for your grocery store runs. If you don’t have any medical-grade masks at home, you can still help by making and donating fabric masks. Our sewn mask tutorial is easy to follow if you have clean fabric and a sewing machine, but we can also walk you through four ways to make no-sew cloth masks out of bandanas and household materials. Before you drop your donations off, be sure to call ahead and ask if there are any special precautions you should be aware of to ensure the masks arrive in their most clean and sterile condition.

2. Treat Them to Coffee

Starbucks is currently offering free coffee to any healthcare worker who shows a badge (this is just one of the many free items for healthcare workers), but the offer only applies to tall, plain coffees. As a ‘thank you’ for all they do, send a frontline worker a Starbucks gift card so they can upgrade to their favorite venti drink of choice on their way to or from work. This is a great way to treat someone in another city since Starbucks has locations across the country (and Starbucks locations are opening back up this week!), plus you can send your gift card via email to avoid physical contact. If supporting small local stomping grounds is more your style, you can also call and order a gift card from a favorite coffee shop.

3. Pick Up Their Groceries

Grocery shopping during a pandemic is stressful for all of us, but for a nurse on a 12-hour shift, coordinating a grocery pick-up time is nearly impossible. Costco is allowing healthcare workers to skip to the front of the line, and Sam’s Club recently started “hero hours” for all essential workers, but you can do one better and offer to pick up their groceries instead. Simply ask them for their grocery list and pick theirs up along with your own, or surprise them by leaving a delivery of non-perishables on their porch.

4. Send Encouragement

If you’re looking for a way to send a little extra love to your frontline worker, a note of encouragement can go a long way. I just ordered a batch of personalized cards to send to my friends with an uplifting note (these photo cards from Artifact Uprising are incredibly nice quality and are just $1 each), and I love how easy it is to make someone’s day from afar. You don’t have to say anything profound: Just select your favorite photo of the two of you and let them know they’re doing a great job.

5. Offer Childcare

With so many schools closed, essential workers are scrambling to fill the role of parent, teacher, and employee, all at the same time; and most healthcare workers don’t have the option to work from home. You can help alleviate some of the stress by offering to provide childcare for a close friend or family member working long shifts at a hospital. We recommend following all social distancing measures and limiting the number of families you provide care for.

6. Buy Their Dinner

After a long shift on their feet, the last thing a healthcare worker will want to do is go home and cook dinner for themselves or their family. If you have the means, consider supporting a local restaurant and purchasing meals for a whole department of nurses, doctors, or pharmacists (be sure to coordinate directly with a hospital employee to make sure you’re following safety guidelines). Or, simply drop off a meal at one person’s home: Our classic lasagna is easy to make and freezes well.

7. Say Thank You

If you don’t personally know a frontline worker, you can still show your appreciation. Writing thank-you notes to healthcare providers is easy, and you can express your thanks without directing it to a specific individual. Write to your local hospitals, clinics, and other medical organizations (first responders and other essential workers would appreciate these too!) and thank them for the work they do to keep your community safe.