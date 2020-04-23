The coronavirus pandemic is becoming more overwhelming for me the longer it stretches on, so I’ve been searching for ways to spread some joy to my loved ones while practicing social distancing. This week, I found inspiration on Instagram by way of #SunshineBoxes, which are packages filled with yellow objects as a way to brighten someone’s day. There are currently more than 1,600 posts tagged #sunshinebox on Instagram, and Google searches for “sunshine boxes” have risen 400% in the last month, so it looks like I’m not the only one excited to make one.

Here’s how it works: Grab a box or a package and decorate it with pencils, markers, or yellow paper. Then fill the box with treats in yellow packaging (think Lay’s potato chips, Reese’s peanut butter cups, or lemon flavored Larabars). You can also fill it with non-food items, like a yellow water bottle, candle, or lotion. When you’ve filled the box, wrap it up and leave it on a friend's porch (following social-distancing rules, of course), or mail it to someone to make their day from a distance. (If you go the later route, I recommend using a USPS flat rate box so you don’t have to worry about the weight of your package.)

For inspiration, check out a few of our favorite sunshine boxes on Instagram. Consider sending one to someone who is having a hard time being alone, or a nurse, grocery store employee, or other essential worker who could use a ‘thank you’ and some extra encouragement.

Lindi from Love the Day shared this post a few days ago and I can't think of a better surprise to find on your doorstep! She filled the box with gum, candies, and party supplies, and suggested making the boxes for all those who are helping during this crazy time. She even has a free printable on her website to help you recreate the look with your own DIY box.

This sweet gift is focused on self-care. It's filled with tea bags, relaxing essential oils, a candle appropriately titled 'Warm Hug,' and of course, a package of chocolate chip cookies. Make your own at-home spa day care package for someone working on the front lines.

Since Gunnison Floral (based in Gunnison, Utah) has had to pause their online orders due to the current pandemic, they've pivoted to a sweet new business idea: Delivering anonymous sunshine boxes. Each box is filled with yellow candies and treats, and can be personalized with a bright balloon or personalized note. If you're not local, you can still leave anonymous boxes of your own! Add some small gift boxes and a handful of yellow treats to your next online grocery pick-up and leave the boxes on porches in your neighborhood along with a note of encouragement.

If DIY isn’t your thing, consider supporting a small business by ordering a sunshine box from Etsy! This package from Customized by Cristina can be sent to a friend for just $14 and comes with a variety of bright yellow goodies. Your recipient can use the adorable sunshine and lemon stickers, art print, and painted wood sunshine block to brighten up their own space.

Buy It: CbyC Sunshine Box, $14, Etsy

No matter who you make the boxes for (it can even be a stranger!), you can be sure this small act of kindness will bring a smile to their face.