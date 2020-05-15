Crank the AC: Experts Say This Summer Will Be Hotter Than Normal

For most of the country, this past winter was unusually cold and snowy, and then spring even had some unseasonably chilly temperatures. But this summer is going to make up for it with above-average temperatures, according to the experts at Weather.com.

There are a couple of factors that suggest we'll soon be experiencing steamier weather than we did in 2019. The site explains that the country should expect La Niña conditions, an ocean-atmosphere phenomenon, to occur later this year, and temperatures are usually hotter when that happens in the summer. Additionally, it notes that climate models also predict a hotter season this year. "We typically see some record-breaking daily temperatures in heat waves every summer," says Todd Crawford, senior meteorologist from IBM's The Weather Company. "We do not expect the summer as a whole to break records, however."

Eastern Washington, eastern Oregon, Idaho, central Montana, northwestern Colorado, and northern Utah will have the hottest summer, the site notes. Residents can look forward to the hot weather from June through August. Those in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions will experience warmer than usual temperatures for the majority of the summer, too. The western Plains, the Northwest, the Great Basin will also have above-average temperatures.

The middle of the country, as well as parts of the South, should expect normal conditions in the next few months. If you live in southern California or southern Arizona, where temperatures are pretty warm all year long, you'll see average, or just slightly warmer, temperatures. The eastern Plains, the Midwest, and the Southeast will also have average temperatures.

However, it's not going to be hot for everyone. Individuals in northern New England, including Maine, northern New Hampshire, and northeastern Vermont, will likely have slightly below normal temperatures at the beginning of the summer, then average temperatures for the rest of summer.