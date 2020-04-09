This Succulent Quarantine Kit Is a Sweet Way to Say 'I Miss You'

Most of us probably have a person (or two, or three...) that we wish we could see right now. However, we're going to have to pause on reunions until the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Luckily, we found a way to give someone special a cheeky gift while showing feelings about the current state of affairs.

The Quarantine Succs Kit is a perfect present for a plant parent, and it costs just $29.88. Each box includes a live succulent in a 2.5-inch pot with care instructions, just in case this is their first time growing one. It also includes a 4-ounce vanilla-scented hand-poured soy candle that has a 15-hour burn life. (Plus, a box of matches.)

Image zoom Courtesy of GiftboxloveCo/Etsy

Buy It: Quarantine Succs Kit, $29.98, Etsy

Perhaps one of the best parts of the gift is the funny card that reads "Quarantine Succs" with four painted succulents on the front. You can personalize the letter when you order your kit. If you'd like, you can add a tube of chapstick to bring the total price to $32.40. As you can see in the photo, everything is carefully arranged in a cardboard box.

GiftboxloveCo is the Etsy shop selling the cute kits. They have a perfect rating from 455 reviewers and have sold nearly 4,500 items so that you can trust your package will arrive safe and sound and as promised. Once you place an order, it will ship in one to two business days, with no extra cost for shipping. Although the quarantine theme is fitting right now, the store also offers other gift boxes for birthdays, a new job, Mother's Day, and more.

Although nothing can quite replace being able to see our loved ones in real life, this kit is a fun way to show you're thinking of them.