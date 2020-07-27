This Succulent Candle Is Almost Too Cute to Burn

It comes in three delicious scents for an affordable price.

By Jennifer Aldrich
Candles are the ultimate relaxation tool. They go great with a bubble bath, a glass of wine, on a chilly evening, or really, whenever you just want a little extra coziness around. Usually, the best part of candles is burning them to enjoy the fragrance and glow. But there are a few succulent candles on Etsy that are so adorable; you might never want to use them for anything but decoration.

CandlesbyHailey/Etsy

Buy It: 3-Wick Succulent Soy Candle, $30, Etsy

Any of these options will be perfect for the plant lover in your life (especially if they have a succulent collection). The most affordable option is the cactus soy candle with gift box ($19, Etsy). It features a pink saguaro cactus, a green saguaro cactus, and a small green cactus. The next option is 3-wick succulent cactus candle ($30, Etsy). It features four succulents; three green, and one pink. Both of these candles ship in one to two days. The final option is the mini terrarium candle ($24, Etsy). This one is available for pre-order and ships in 2-3 weeks.

All of the candles are available in three different scents: white sage and lavender; grapefruit and mint; and cactus flower and jade. Each option is handcrafted with all-natural soy wax for the base. The cacti are made of a soy and beeswax blend.

CandlesbyHailey/Etsy

Buy It: Mini Terrarium Candle, $24, Etsy

The Esty shop CandlesbyHailey has a perfect five-star rating from nearly 400 sales, and many people have high praise for the products. "So cute and packaged beautifully," one five-star review notes. "Arrived within a couple of days!" Another individual who gave a five-star rating writes, "So adorable! They look just as perfect in person as they do in the pictures!"

Each option comes in a gift box, so they'd be a perfect present for a special someone who needs a sweet-smelling pick-me-up. (That person could be yourself.) And due to the current state of affairs, just about everyone could use a moment to themselves to relax and unwind.

