This Succulent Candle Is Almost Too Cute to Burn
It comes in three delicious scents for an affordable price.
Candles are the ultimate relaxation tool. They go great with a bubble bath, a glass of wine, on a chilly evening, or really, whenever you just want a little extra coziness around. Usually, the best part of candles is burning them to enjoy the fragrance and glow. But there are a few succulent candles on Etsy that are so adorable; you might never want to use them for anything but decoration.
Buy It: 3-Wick Succulent Soy Candle, $30, Etsy
Any of these options will be perfect for the plant lover in your life (especially if they have a succulent collection). The most affordable option is the cactus soy candle with gift box ($19, Etsy). It features a pink saguaro cactus, a green saguaro cactus, and a small green cactus. The next option is 3-wick succulent cactus candle ($30, Etsy). It features four succulents; three green, and one pink. Both of these candles ship in one to two days. The final option is the mini terrarium candle ($24, Etsy). This one is available for pre-order and ships in 2-3 weeks.
All of the candles are available in three different scents: white sage and lavender; grapefruit and mint; and cactus flower and jade. Each option is handcrafted with all-natural soy wax for the base. The cacti are made of a soy and beeswax blend.
Buy It: Mini Terrarium Candle, $24, Etsy
The Esty shop CandlesbyHailey has a perfect five-star rating from nearly 400 sales, and many people have high praise for the products. "So cute and packaged beautifully," one five-star review notes. "Arrived within a couple of days!" Another individual who gave a five-star rating writes, "So adorable! They look just as perfect in person as they do in the pictures!"
Each option comes in a gift box, so they'd be a perfect present for a special someone who needs a sweet-smelling pick-me-up. (That person could be yourself.) And due to the current state of affairs, just about everyone could use a moment to themselves to relax and unwind.
