This Succulent Candle Is Almost Too Cute to Burn

Candles are the ultimate relaxation tool. They go great with a bubble bath, a glass of wine, on a chilly evening, or really, whenever you just want a little extra coziness around. Usually, the best part of candles is burning them to enjoy the fragrance and glow. But there are a few succulent candles on Etsy that are so adorable; you might never want to use them for anything but decoration.

Image zoom CandlesbyHailey/Etsy

All of the candles are available in three different scents: white sage and lavender; grapefruit and mint; and cactus flower and jade. Each option is handcrafted with all-natural soy wax for the base. The cacti are made of a soy and beeswax blend.

Image zoom CandlesbyHailey/Etsy

The Esty shop CandlesbyHailey has a perfect five-star rating from nearly 400 sales, and many people have high praise for the products. "So cute and packaged beautifully," one five-star review notes. "Arrived within a couple of days!" Another individual who gave a five-star rating writes, "So adorable! They look just as perfect in person as they do in the pictures!"