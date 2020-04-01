Everyone is spending a little more time at home these days, which means now is the perfect opportunity to update your space with a new look. Give your rooms an inviting vibe with Target's latest collaboration with designer and stylist Shea McGee of Studio McGee. The furniture and decor line from Threshold includes all the cozy necessities you need to give your space a warm, homey touch.

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Offering the laidback yet sophisticated look McGee is known for, the line includes furniture, textiles, and decorative accessories to instantly elevate your space. Blonde wood furniture and accessories, along with pillows and throws made from soft cotton, lend the collection a textured, organic feel. Muted pinks and blues balance the mostly neutral color palette, and a few subtle brass accents contribute a modern finish. Prices range from $10 vases to an upholstered armchair for $349.

The Studio McGee collection officially launches April 4 in stores and online, but in the meantime, you can save your favorites by clicking the heart button next to each item. That way, you can instantly add them to your cart when the collection goes live and scoop up a few must-haves before they sell out. As for me, these are a few of my favorite pieces I can't wait to shop.