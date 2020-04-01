Studio McGee's New Target Collection Offers the Cozy Vibes We All Crave Right Now
Add these items to your cart ASAP to give your home a fresh, inviting feel.
Everyone is spending a little more time at home these days, which means now is the perfect opportunity to update your space with a new look. Give your rooms an inviting vibe with Target's latest collaboration with designer and stylist Shea McGee of Studio McGee. The furniture and decor line from Threshold includes all the cozy necessities you need to give your space a warm, homey touch.
Offering the laidback yet sophisticated look McGee is known for, the line includes furniture, textiles, and decorative accessories to instantly elevate your space. Blonde wood furniture and accessories, along with pillows and throws made from soft cotton, lend the collection a textured, organic feel. Muted pinks and blues balance the mostly neutral color palette, and a few subtle brass accents contribute a modern finish. Prices range from $10 vases to an upholstered armchair for $349.
The Studio McGee collection officially launches April 4 in stores and online, but in the meantime, you can save your favorites by clicking the heart button next to each item. That way, you can instantly add them to your cart when the collection goes live and scoop up a few must-haves before they sell out. As for me, these are a few of my favorite pieces I can't wait to shop.
Striped Cotton Throw Blanket
Curl up on your sofa with this 5-foot-long woven throw. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, the blanket features a pattern of wide and thin stripes in slate blue and cream. The woven design gives it a soft touch and eye-catching texture.
Buy It: Woven Cotton Throw, $30
Cushioned Wood Bench
Add extra seating (or a comfy spot to prop up your feet) with this wooden bench. A detachable cushion upholstered in cream fabric gives it a plush feel. The 20-inch-tall, rounded wood frame features a natural finish, so it pairs well with nearly any color scheme.
Buy It: Wooden Bench Natural, $99
White and Brass Table Lamp
Illuminate a desk or reading nook with this stylish lamp. Its antique brass finish and adjustable, swing-arm base offer vintage style, while a dimmer switch allows you to control the brightness as needed. A white metal shade rounds out the simple design.
Buy It: Metal Task Lamp Antique Brass (Includes Energy Efficient Light Bulb), $59
Framed Landscape Art
Add a nature-inspired accent to your gallery wall or shelf display with this framed canvas art. Reminiscent of a classic oil painting, the 11x14-inch piece exhibits a soothing landscape scene with a colorful meadow and a stream. The antique-look gold frame gives it an elegant, collected look.
Buy It: 11-inch x 14-inch Framed Canvas with Molding Antique, $17
Potted Faux Rubber Leaf Tree
If you struggle to keep houseplants alive, this faux rubber leaf tree offers a realistic-looking solution. Available in 3.1-foot and 5.8-foot sizes, this artificial plant makes the perfect accent for an entryway or your living room. A woven rattan pot complements the vibrant green leaves.
