Dream Home Makeover hits the streaming platform next month. Here's everything we know about the series so far.

Whether you prefer ogling the multi-million-dollar homes of Selling Sunset or collecting organization tips from The Home Edit's new series, Netflix is currently packed with oodles of home design inspiration. And now, fans of modern-meets-vintage interiors will have a new series to binge. The husband-and-wife team behind Utah-based interior design firm Studio McGee just announced they have a new show coming to Netflix this fall.

The series is called Dream Home Makeover, and it stars Shea and Syd McGee. Throughout the episodes, the couple will work with real families looking to update their homes with a more sophisticated, personalized look. The McGees shared the news in an Instagram post earlier today.

The series premieres October 16, but so far, details about the length and number of episodes have not yet been released. One thing that's certain, however, is that the show is sure to deliver some serious design inspiration. After launching the Studio McGee blog from their spare bedroom in 2014, Shea and Syd have become known across the country for their bright, modern designs. Although their aesthetic is polished and contemporary, the design still feels casual and inviting thanks to plenty of warm neutrals and natural textures.

The Netflix series announcement comes after Studio McGee launched a collection of cozy furniture and decor at Target (which just added tons of new items for fall!). The couple also has a new book launching next month called Make Life Beautiful ($27, Target), which is available for pre-order now.