Squash season has arrived, and with it, a haul of new pumpkin, acorn, and butternut buys. Just hitting shelves now is cauliflower crust 2.0: Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Pizza Crust. As seen on the @traderjoesfl Instagram page, this pizza starter has 20 calories fewer per slice than its cauliflower competition in the Trader Joe's freezer.

In addition to the mashed squash, the recipe includes corn flour, cornstarch, potato starch, olive oil, and salt. That means in addition to this vegetable pizza crust being low in calories (60 per slice or 360 for the whole 10.6-ounce crust), it's also gluten free.

Available for a limited time during autumn only, this butternut squash crust is one of many products just added to Trader Joe's shelves. Other breaking buys to keep an eye out for include:

Pumpkin Spice Granola Bark

Vanilla Bean-Infused Vermont Maple Syrup

Autumnal Harvest Alfredo Sauce

Apple Cider Donuts

Caramel Apple-Flavored Granola

DIY a Delicious Squash Pizza Crust

No Trader Joe's near you—or prefer the homemade route? Customize your crust using one of these lower-carb recipes as inspiration.

Zucchini, Cheddar, and Sage Crust

Use zucchini or yellow squash, plus a mix of cornmeal and flour, to make this sage-scented crust. Pro tip: Squeeze out as much excess moisture from the shredded squash as you can before stirring it into the cheesy "dough."

Get the recipe: Zucchini, Cheddar, and Sage Crust

Gluten Free Mini Spaghetti Squash Crust

Combine roasted spaghetti squash with egg, basil, and salt (yes, that's it!) for these 90-calorie crusts. The 6-inch size makes one kid-friendly and two a filling meal for adults.

Get the recipe: Gluten Free Mini Spaghetti Squash Crust