No, spring isn't here quite yet, but Starbucks is already welcoming the season with three new iced drinks that are especially appealing if you like a little sweet in your cup. The latest menu additions include the iced golden ginger drink, iced pineapple matcha drink, and nitro cold brew with salted honey cold foam.

In January, the coffee chain added several dairy-free beverages to its offerings, including the almond milk honey flat white, the coconut milk latte, and oat milk honey latte. Now, it's continuing to stay with the nondairy milk trend, as both the iced golden ginger drink and iced pineapple matcha drink include coconut milk. The tropical additions, such as matcha, turmeric, pineapple, and ginger, are an ode to Los Angeles. "We were inspired by Venice Beach and the California sun, reminiscent of an L.A. kind of vibe," says Kris Murray, product specialist for the Starbucks beverage research and development team, in a news release.

Image zoom The iced golden ginger drink has coconut milk, pineapple ginger syrup, and the golden ginger tea blend. Courtesy of Starbucks

Iced Golden Ginger Drink

Starbucks describes this gold-colored drink as a "sunny beverage" for obvious reasons. A grande size, which is 140 calories, has coconut milk, four pumps of pineapple ginger syrup, and three scoops of the golden ginger tea blend. "Its vibrant color and sunny flavors make you think of springtime," Murray says.

Image zoom The iced pineapple matcha drink has coconut milk, pineapple ginger syrup, and matcha powder. Courtesy of Starbucks

Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink

Joining the existing matcha tea drinks is this fruity upgrade. In a 170-calorie grande, there is coconut milk, four pumps of pineapple ginger syrup, and three scoops of matcha powder. "Iced pineapple matcha drink is the perfect blend of pineapple and matcha with a hint of coconut," Murray notes. "At first sip, you get some of that pineapple flavor complimented by the coconut milk, with matcha and ginger flavors really shining through at the end."

Image zoom The nitro cold brew with salted honey cold foam stars with Starbucks' nitro cold brew that's topped with a layer of salted honey cold foam and a stripe of honey. Courtesy of Starbucks

Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam

Now for my fellow cold brew lovers. The concoction features Starbucks' nitro-infused cold brew coffee that's topped with a layer of salted honey cold foam and a stripe of sweet and salty toasted honey. There are just 40 calories in a grande, so it's a perfect guilt-free option. "This beverage really showcases our coffee with just a touch of sweetness from the salted honey foam," Matthew Thornton, product developer for the beverage research and development team, and creator of the drink, says.

All of these beverages are available at Starbucks nationwide, starting on Tuesday, March 3. Even if you think it's iced coffee season year-round (like me!), these flavors sound especially delicious for springtime.