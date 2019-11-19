All We Want for Christmas Is a Pair of Starbucks Red Cup Earrings

Yes, there's a way to show your love of Starbucks besides spending all your stars on holiday cups or making it to every BOGO Thursday. You can actually wear your loyalty to the Seattle-based coffee chain with a pair of red cup earrings.

The Etsy shop Alittleawesome is the mastermind behind these intricate baubles. Each earring is in the shape of a classic red holiday Starbucks cup and is decorated with white polka dots and the Siren logo. The jewelry is crafted completely by hand with strong polymer clay and is finished with a sealant for protection and shine. The earrings, which are about three-fourths of an inch tall, are hypoallergenic and attached to nickel-free hooks, so they can even dangle from sensitive ears. A pair retails for $21.95.

Alittleawesome notes on the item details that they can include a personal note with your order if you're sending the item as a gift. All you have to do is include the sentiment in the note to seller box when you're checking out. Once you place an order, you will receive a tracking number through USPS, and the package will arrive between one to seven business days. As a bonus, if you spend $35 or more at the shop, you'll receive free shipping on your purchase.

The seller has an average of five out of five-star rating from more than 1,100 rave reviewers, including one buyer who calls her earrings "adorable." "They are so detailed. I've received several compliments on them," they write. Another person also notes they are thrilled with their purchase. "These earrings are exactly what I was hoping for! I am definitely going to be purchasing from this shop again."

If you have a Starbucks fanatic in your life (even if that person if yourself), these earrings would be a fitting Christmas gift. They'd be fun to wear to holiday parties or even on your daily Starbucks visit—especially when you're sipping from your red cup.