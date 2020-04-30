Now's your chance to try perfecting that latte art (or just making lattes) from your own kitchen.

It's now the norm to make a stop in my kitchen to brew some coffee in my French press before a short commute to my work-from-home desk in the next room. Sure, it's convenient and saves me a few bucks, but I definitely miss grabbing my usual venti iced coffee from Starbucks. While the coffee chain recently announced more locations will begin reopening starting May 4, you'll still only be able to drive-thru or grab-and-go through mobile ordering for some time. So if your morning routine usually includes a latte run or you miss leisurely sitting and sipping inside the café, Starbucks is here to help with recipes you can make at home.

As a cold coffee fanatic, I was immediately drawn to the cold brew orange tonic and mocha ice cubes (something I've never thought to do!) to drop into my coffee. For a sweet treat, the caramelized honey latte and dairy-free maple caramel oatmilk coffee sound delightful.

For anyone needing tips for brewing a fresh cup of joe just like your local barista, Starbucks also has basic brewing tips and latte art instructions to finesse your craft at home. Or discover ways to up your usual coffee game with innovative ideas like adding cinnamon sticks to your French press or making homemade honey ginger simple syrup.

Starbucks isn't just about drinks in their recipe offerings, either. Start your weekend brunch with their cinnamon coffee cake or coffee smoothie bowl. Then you can host your next virtual happy hour with a Koffee margarita or cold brew martini.

After you've got your caffeine fix, curb your restaurant cravings by creating an Olive Garden or Cheesecake Factory recipe for dinner.