The most wonderful time of the year is here—and no, we're not talking about Christmas. Starbucks just announced the return of Pumpkin Spice Latte season, and it starts today—if you're willing to be your own barista for a bit.

It'll be a few more weeks until you can order a PSL at the drive-thru (the official Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte 2022 release date has not yet been announced, but it's usually the last week of August, as we saw with the Pumpkin Spice Latte 2021 rollout), but until then, the brand is making it easier than ever to enjoy the classic flavor from home.

Starbucks announced today that their pumpkin spice-inspired collection is back in grocery stores across the country, and they've rolled out more pumpkin-flavored products than ever before. Whether you're working from home or need an afternoon pick-me-up at the office, Starbucks is making it easier than ever to enjoy a PSL wherever you are—and you'll even save some money, too.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Their classic Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee ($10) is back, so you can start your mornings with the classic fall flavor while you wait for pumpkin patch season to arrive. It's available as a ground coffee as well as K-Cup option that allows you to brew 22 cups of delicious pumpkin-flavored coffee for less than $1 a cup. If temperatures are still too hot for you to enjoy a hot beverage in the morning, try the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate ($9) or Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte—both of which are on grocery store shelves now.

You can also find a variety of Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamers ($6) on shelves in both dairy and non-dairy options. Oat milk has been increasingly popular at Starbucks locations across the country, and now you can make your own oat milk lattes at home—with a splash of pumpkin spice flavoring, of course. The 28-ounce non-dairy option uses a mix of almond and oat milks to keep the creamer dairy-free and features hints of pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and cloves. And since you can grab a 28-ounce pumpkin-flavored creamer for the price of one Venti PSL, you'll save a good chunk of change by making your fall coffee treats at home.

There are also two brand new fall coffee products making their debut today: A Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Coffee ($10) that's perfectly sweet and salty, and a Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew that's just as good as the pumpkin cold foam-topped nitro brew we fell in love with last fall. It's never been easier (or cheaper) to enjoy a delicious pumpkin spice-flavored cold brew. The 32-ounce bottle of coffee concentrate makes 8 servings (just add water!) for about the price of two drinks at the actual coffee shop.

The brand announced their fall coffee products are available wherever groceries are sold, so call your local grocery store to check inventory before heading over. The above items are all available in stores at Target and Walmart today, and many of them are already available online for same-day pickup as well. With a little at-home effort, you can use these grocery items to tide you over until the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially available in Starbucks locations in the near future.