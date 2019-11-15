It's officially cold and flu season, which means many of us are suffering from runny noses and aches and pains that make us want to stay in bed all day. But before you use up all your sick days, consider listening to Starbucks loyalists—including one BHG.com editor—who swear by this cold-fighting secret menu item.

Many customers call this drink the "Medicine Ball," but others refer to it as the "Cold Buster." Unlike some secret menu items, like the Cinderella latte, this beverage is so popular, many baristas know it by name. In fact, it's actually on the Starbucks menu as the Honey Citrus Mint Tea with the customizations already set. Here's what's in this cold-fighting concoction: Jade Citrus Mint Green Tea, Peach Tranquility Herbal Tea, hot water, steamed lemonade, and just a hint of honey. To really jazz it up, some customers order a pump of peppermint syrup.

So, what does this mix taste like? Starbucks notes the flavors "mingle tastefully well together for a tea that comforts from the inside out." Rachel Haugo, deputy editor at BHG.com, says it's her go-to drink when she's feeling under the weather and describes it as a "warm, healing mojito."

When a customer creation makes it to the official menu, you know it has to be something special, but you'll never really know unless you try it out for yourself. The next time you're feeling unwell, or maybe when BOGO Thursday rolls around, order this drink, and hopefully, you'll feel a bit better.