We can always find a reason to go to Starbucks for a peppermint mocha and a cranberry bliss bar during the holiday season, but the coffee chain is now giving us an extra excuse to stop in. The company just announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and like many major retailers sales, they're kicking off early.

Some Starbucks fans love the bright and bold holiday cups, but for those looking for a low-key option, the coffee chain is selling a subtle dark gray tumbler for a limited time. The refillable container will be available for $40 beginning on Tuesday, November 26, and continuing while supplies last. Anytime you bring it in for a refill in January, you'll receive a free grande brewed coffee or hot tea, excluding Starbucks Reserve coffees. (Without the cup, the drinks cost about $2.50 each, so if you order one beverage every day of the month, you'll save nearly $80.) For a more festive and affordable version, the retailer is also selling gold foil tumblers in three colors: black, green, and pink. They'll be available from November 26 to December 25 for $9.95 each. The coffeehouse doesn't sell any of its merchandise online, so you'll have to stop into your local store to buy these items.

If you already have plenty of mugs in your kitchen cabinet, you can instead take advantage of the BOGO gift card deal. On Cyber Monday, when you buy an eGift card worth $20 or more, you'll receive an additional $5 eGift card for free. You can choose from a variety of card designs and load it with any amount you'd like, from $5 to $500. (In case someone has been really good this year.) Unlike the tumblers, however, this deal is only available online. You can purchase the electronic cards from your mobile device or computer through the Starbucks app or website.

Along with those specials, Starbucks is continuing its happy hours. On select Thursdays from 2-7 p.m., you can stop into any location, order a grande (or larger) handcrafted beverage, and receive another one for free. The next happy hour will be on November 21, and the one after that has yet to be announced.

It seems like consumers are being bombarded with super early holiday sales, but with one less week between Thanksgiving and Christmas compared to last year, it's actually not as soon as it seems. Plus, it's always nice to get the shopping out of the way so you can enjoy the season with family and friends.