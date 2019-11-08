If you were one of the lucky ones who snagged wine Advent calendar when they came out earlier this week, there's another chance on the horizon. On December 4, head to stores for Aldi's brand new Sparkling Wine Countdown to New Year box of bubbly. You can sip your way to 2020 with an individual mini bottle of sparkling wine for seven nights.

Courtesy of Aldi US

Start your sipping on Christmas Day, with the first 187-milliliter bottle (about 6 ounces) while you finish your last-minute gift wrapping and continue with a new bottle each evening through NYE. The countdown pack costs $24.99 and includes Brut Rosé, Moscato d’Asti, Cava, Prosecco, Sparkling Rosé Extra Dry, Sparkling Chardonnay ICE, and Sparkling Pinot Noir ICE.

If you plan to host your own New Year's party this year, the countdown calendar's seven mini bottles are a great way to sample different varieties of sparkling wines to find the one you may want to serve to guests. Or maybe the bubbles will inspire you to throw an entirely Champange-themed party.

Whether you're brushing up on the lyrics to "Auld Lang Syne" or need an excuse to test out which New Year's toast to make with bubbly in hand, grab your own Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year from Aldi on December 4.