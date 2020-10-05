Sliced Fruit Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you purchased presliced fruit on your grocery run to Walmart, please go check the packaging. Fruit distributor Country Fresh is voluntarily recalling pre-cut or pre-sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall comes after an initial voluntary recall of watermelon chunks on October 2 after the FDA discovered traces of Listeria near the product packaging areas. Affected products are sold under the "Freshness Guaranteed" label and are sold at Walmart and RaceTrac retailers, which were shipped to the retailers in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The products are sold in various clamshell containers by individual fruit types as well as seasonal fruit trays and seasonal blends. Check your containers for "best if used by" dates between October 3, 2020, and October 11, 2020. Here's the current list of named fruit on the packages:

Apple and Grape Tray with Caramel, 2 lbs. 10 oz.

Green Apple Slices, 32 oz.

Mixed Apple Slices, 32 oz.

Red Apple Slices, 14 oz. and 32 oz.

Cantaloupe Chunks, 10 oz. and 16 oz.

Seasonal Fruit Tray, 40 oz.

Summer Blend, 5 oz.

Tropical Blend, 5 oz.

Mango Chunks/Spears, 10 oz. and 16 oz.

Pineapple, Grape, and Mango Blend, 16 oz

Pineapple Chunks/Spears, 10 oz., 16 oz., 32 oz., and 42 oz.

Red Grapes, 10 oz.

Seasonal Blend, 10 oz.,16 oz., and 32 oz.

Seasonal Trio, 32 oz.

To compare your products with UPC codes (plus image examples), check the listing here. The original recall of watermelon included "best by" dates through October 4. There's a chance you already pitched those watermelon chunks if you had them, but here's where you can find the specific codes of the affected products.

Walmart already removed the recalled products from shelves and inventories. If you purchased the affected fruit products, throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund.