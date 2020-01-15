You Can Now Customize Your Bed's Temperature for the Best Night's Rest

Sleep is an essential part of life, but many of us aren't getting enough. In fact, a 2016 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in three Americans aren't sleeping the recommended 7 hours each night. However, a new smart bed might help those who struggle to get some shut-eye.

According to research by Sleep Number, 81% of people say the wrong temperature interferes with sleep. With this in mind, the company developed the Sleep Number Climate360, the only bed of its kind that uses personalized "microclimates" to help people fall asleep and stay asleep. First, it warms one or both sides of the bed to help individuals fall asleep. Then, throughout the night, it cools the sleeper's body by several degrees to help them stay asleep. The temperature on either side of the bed can be adjusted per the sleeper's preferences and can cool down as much as 12 degrees or warm up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The surface is also designed to be 50% more breathable than other mattresses.

The Climate360 debuted this January at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, where attendees could try it out. BHG.com home editor Caitlin Sole attended the event and says the mattress is a game-changer for partners who prefer different sleep settings. "Debates over a few degrees on the thermostat are daily in my household," she says. "Finally, everyone can sleep comfortably."

The bed works with Sleep Number's Sleep IQ technology, which launched in 2014. Its latest advancements include monthly wellness reports, sleep circadian analytics, and heart rate variability measurement for users. The data is recorded while the person is sleeping, and the information is sent to their phone via the free SleepIQ app. Anyone who currently has a Sleep Number bed compatible with Sleep IQ can take advantage of these improvements.

"With more than 700 million sleep sessions of data and research, our digital health platform is linking quality sleep to individualized wellness, and our 360 smart beds are delivering proven higher quality sleep," says Shelly Ibach, president and CEO of Sleep Number, in a press release.

As expected, these features come at a steep price point. Prices for the Climate360 with an adjustable base will start at $7,999 for a queen and $9,999 for a king. Although no exact launch date has been announced, it's expected to be available in 2021.

In August 2019, Tempur-Pedic unveiled a mattress that adjusts itself to combat snoring, and Sleep Number is currently working on technology to treat chronic issues such as sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome. If you're ready to get serious about your sleep, a high-tech beds might just be the answer.