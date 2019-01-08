Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’ve wanted to try oat milk for yourself but haven’t been able to find it, it’s about to become a lot more accessible. Silk, the brand popular for non-dairy milk alternatives like almond milk and soy milk, is launching three different flavors of oat milk at grocery stores nationwide this month.

Plain, vanilla, and chocolate cartons of Silk oat milk

Called “Oat Yeah,” Silk’s oat milk comes in plain, vanilla, and chocolate flavors. All three flavors are vegan, so once it hits shelves, it’ll be a deliciously creamy non-dairy option, especially for those who are allergic to nuts or soy. And with Silk manufacturing it, it’ll probably be a lot easier to find than Oatly, a brand that popularized oat milk but has also had shortages of it in the past.

Rather than paying $55.00 on Amazon for Oatly’s barista version of oat milk (thanks to the shortage), Silk’s flavors will be available at stores like Target, Walmart, Publix, and Sprouts nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $4.49 per half-gallon. It should be on shelves starting this month, so you won’t have to wait long to try it on your cereal, in your coffee, or just in a glass.

Don’t consider oat milk a perfect replacement for dairy milk though, at least when it comes to nutrition. While Silk’s plain oat milk is lower in sugar and calories than 2% dairy milk (only 90 calories and 4 grams of sugar per cup), it’s also lower in protein at only 2 grams per serving (dairy milks are usually about 8 grams).