The Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023 Has Us Blushing

Redend Point is the perfect blush-beige shade to channel comfort and coziness.

By
Lauren Phillips
Photo of editor Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips

Lauren Phillips is a digital senior editor at Better Homes & Gardens. She has worked at The Spruce, Real Simple, and Coastal Living, among other publications, and has more than 5 years of experience working in print and digital media as a writer, editor, researcher, and fact-checker.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on September 20, 2022

Most people associate September and October with the colors of changing leaves—but as anyone with an eye on the decor world will know, this time of year is also when we get a wave of predictions for top colors for the whole year to come. Plenty of paint companies and design tastemakers have already made their picks for Color of the Year 2023, and the latest announcement is the Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023 selection, Redend Point.

Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023 Redend Point - bedroom
Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Redend Point SW 9081 does have some autumnal energy, but this nuanced shade also has plenty going for it as a year-round hue. A grounded blush-beige that blends the energies of playful pinks and steadying earth tones, the Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023 is a warm neutral that can work equally well in a creativity-inspiring office and a cozy, comforting reading nook.

"We wanted the 2023 Color of the Year to reflect what we've been seeing in terms of neutrals warming up," says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "Homeowners are opting for warmer whites, beiges, pinks, and browns. Redend Point SW 9081 is an earthy color, and its subtle pink undertones exude a feeling of warmth and exploration—something people want to feel in their homes. It also leans into the macro trends we're seeing around empathy and care culture. While self-care is incredibly important, care is also about looking out for each other and our communities."

In the 2022 color of the year predictions—which were nearly unanimously various shades of greens, including the Sherwin-Williams 2022 pick, Evergreen Fog—we saw a strong trend toward nature-inspired color. The trend will continue into 2023 and beyond, Wadden says, with Redend Point and other biophilic or earthy elements filling public and private spaces alike.

Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023 Redend Point - entryway by Hana's Happy Home
Hana's Happy Home / Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Using Redend Point in Your Space

A little more colorful than most neutrals but more muted than many brighter tones (and most pinks), Redend Point is the perfect shade for adding a splash of personality to any room. It pairs particularly well with white, which can help balance out the bolder notes of the Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023, but the earthier tones of Redend Point will also pair particularly well with wood tones and the natural textures that have taken the design world by storm in recent years.

"Redend Point is an incredibly versatile color, so it can come to life in so many different spaces," Wadden says. "It can create a warm and inviting entryway and a relaxing bedroom when used on all four walls. Redend Point can also make a big impact when used in small ways, such as an accent color on a ceiling or on a piece of furniture."

Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023 Redend Point in living room
Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

As with most major color decisions, test Redend Point out before you commit. Try a paint sample or peel-and-stick sample on your space before you pull out the paint brushes. You can also consider smaller ways you can bring in the color before you go all-out.

If you are committed to bringing Redend Point into your home, Sherwin-Williams has partnered with Etsy to curate a selection of home decor items that perfectly complement this blush-beige. The range of wall art, vases, lighting, and other decor from Etsy sellers is sure to inspire some creative combinations and help you make the most of this earthy color of the year selection.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Vining Ivy Glidden paint color 2023
Every 2023 Color of the Year We Know So Far
blue green master bedroom with rug dark wood accents and white bed sheets
Designer Picks for 15 Calming Colors for Bedrooms—and Every Room
green shelving office decorations
2022 Paint Color Trends: These Cozy, Organic Shades Are Going to Be Huge
Behr Color of the Year 2023 Blank Canvas in bathroom
Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility
dining room accessible beige neutral walls hygge minimalist boho
Earth-Tone Paint Colors Recommended by the Pros
Better Homes & Gardens Color of the Year Canyon Ridge paint can overhead with cobalt decor
The Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year Is Here
IKEA Fall 2022 Krosamos collection full collection and cutting board
5 Perfectly Autumnal Decor Trends from IKEA's Fall Collection
yellow and blue fridge arched entry kitchen
Colorful Appliances Take the Spotlight in Today's Kitchens
Scandi living room interior with Glidden Color of the Year 2023, Vining Ivy
Glidden's Color of the Year 2023 Is a Moody Blend of 2 Favorite Colors
bedroom with dark gray accent wall
Goodbye Gray, Hello Earth Tones: Our 2020 Paint Color Forecast
paint cans grey color
Top 10 Expert-Recommended Gray Paint Colors, Plus How to Pick One
overhead view of blue pattern swatches and fabric with shades of paint on lids
The Best Interior Paint Colors for a Foolproof Palette
kitchen IKEA cabinets green butcher block counters
5 Kitchen Color Trends Designers Recommend for 2022 and Beyond
beige living room
Designers Have Once Again Deemed This Neutral Color Hot
neutral palette living room with taupes and pinks
What Is Taupe? 8 Ways to Decorate with This Favorite Neutral Color
white farmhouse living room mantle brick fireplace
8 Paint Colors That Pair Beautifully with Yellow Wood Tones