The Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023 Has Us Blushing

Most people associate September and October with the colors of changing leaves—but as anyone with an eye on the decor world will know, this time of year is also when we get a wave of predictions for top colors for the whole year to come. Plenty of paint companies and design tastemakers have already made their picks for Color of the Year 2023, and the latest announcement is the Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023 selection, Redend Point.

Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Redend Point SW 9081 does have some autumnal energy, but this nuanced shade also has plenty going for it as a year-round hue. A grounded blush-beige that blends the energies of playful pinks and steadying earth tones, the Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023 is a warm neutral that can work equally well in a creativity-inspiring office and a cozy, comforting reading nook.

"We wanted the 2023 Color of the Year to reflect what we've been seeing in terms of neutrals warming up," says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "Homeowners are opting for warmer whites, beiges, pinks, and browns. Redend Point SW 9081 is an earthy color, and its subtle pink undertones exude a feeling of warmth and exploration—something people want to feel in their homes. It also leans into the macro trends we're seeing around empathy and care culture. While self-care is incredibly important, care is also about looking out for each other and our communities."

In the 2022 color of the year predictions—which were nearly unanimously various shades of greens, including the Sherwin-Williams 2022 pick, Evergreen Fog—we saw a strong trend toward nature-inspired color. The trend will continue into 2023 and beyond, Wadden says, with Redend Point and other biophilic or earthy elements filling public and private spaces alike.

Using Redend Point in Your Space

A little more colorful than most neutrals but more muted than many brighter tones (and most pinks), Redend Point is the perfect shade for adding a splash of personality to any room. It pairs particularly well with white, which can help balance out the bolder notes of the Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year 2023, but the earthier tones of Redend Point will also pair particularly well with wood tones and the natural textures that have taken the design world by storm in recent years.

"Redend Point is an incredibly versatile color, so it can come to life in so many different spaces," Wadden says. "It can create a warm and inviting entryway and a relaxing bedroom when used on all four walls. Redend Point can also make a big impact when used in small ways, such as an accent color on a ceiling or on a piece of furniture."

Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

As with most major color decisions, test Redend Point out before you commit. Try a paint sample or peel-and-stick sample on your space before you pull out the paint brushes. You can also consider smaller ways you can bring in the color before you go all-out.

If you are committed to bringing Redend Point into your home, Sherwin-Williams has partnered with Etsy to curate a selection of home decor items that perfectly complement this blush-beige. The range of wall art, vases, lighting, and other decor from Etsy sellers is sure to inspire some creative combinations and help you make the most of this earthy color of the year selection.