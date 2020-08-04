This Powerful Vacuum Works Perfectly on All Flooring and It’s Half Off Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After you're done vacuuming, your floors should be completely clear of dust, dirt, hair, and other debris. (As long as it's powerful and working correctly, that is.) If you notice your space still isn't spotless, it might be time to invest in a new vacuum. And while this small appliance can come with a big price tag, you're in luck because today, the top-rated, ultra-powerful Shark Rotator Professional Vacuum is on sale for nearly half-off.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Shark Rotator Professional Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum, $160 (was $300)

The vacuum usually retails for $300, but it's available for $160 on Amazon right now. Its upright mode easily cleans hardwood floors and carpeted areas, and the lift-away option is perfect for stairs and ceilings. (To take advantage of the lift-away mode, simpy release the pod with the press of a button.) The lightweight device weighs 15.5 pounds and has a 1.2-quart dust cup. For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, you'll especially love the vacuum's anti-allergen seal that captures 99.9% of dust and allergens.

On Amazon, the vacuum has a 4.5 out of five-star rating from more than 6,800 pleased purchasers. One buyer says that after 20 years of owning a cleaning service and trying every option on the market, this is their favorite: "If you have kids and pets, this is the one!" Another person loves that the vacuum can tackle stairs, corners, and small spaces. "I am so happy that I ended up with this one," they write. "I actually had fun vacuuming today—it was such a pleasant change."