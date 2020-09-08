Snow and Plummeting Temps Will Rock Parts of the Country This Week

It's still summer, but it's certainly not going to feel that way for some regions. The Rocky Mountains and surrounding areas are going to experiencing a significant drop in temperatures as well as some snow (yes, really, in early September) this week. However, other parts will be experiencing quite the opposite, with soaring temperatures and lots of rain. Here's what weather forecasters are predicting for the next few days.

Anyone who lives in the Intermountain West and the Northern Rockies should make sure they have their winter gear ready. Snow began falling earlier today and will continue to spread through Colorado, northeastern Utah, and northern New Mexico into the middle of the week, according to AccuWeather. Although residents here are pretty accustomed to winter weather, it is slightly shocking for those in Denver, who had a high of 93°F on Monday and then saw temperatures plummet into the mid-30s by nighttime. A mix of snow and rain could make roads slippery, AccuWeather warns, so be careful if you're out and about.

That same storm will also bring plenty of precipitation to the Plains AccuWeather notes. The majority of those in the Southern Plains will experience about 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, but some areas in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas could see a total of 6 inches. You should also be prepared for cooler temperatures, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding if you live in these areas. Expect high gusts of winds (up to 80 miles per hour) in the central parts of the country, which can damage buildings and crops.

However, for anyone living in the Northeast—it's going to feel very different, AccuWeather reports. Although those in New England will probably see some thunderstorms later in the week, it's going to be very warm and humid at first. (Remember: It's still technically summer, after all.)