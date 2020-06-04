Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As a Rouge status member (the highest option) of the Sephora Beauty Insider program, I've racked up quite a few points by purchasing products in the past few years. (Way more than I care to share.) And the reason I have a stockpile is that I don't always love the free products that are offered as gifts when I have the option to redeem my points. But now, there's a new option that's I'm happy to take advantage of. The company is letting customers donate points to the National Black Justice Coalition, a nonprofit civil rights organization.

Sephora's website has a Rewards Bazaar, where you can check out all of the goodies that are currently offered. The rewards are broken up by the number of points, and you'll see that members can donate 500, 1,000, or 1,500 points to the organization. The 500-point reward donates $10, the 1,000-point reward gives $20, and the 1,500-point reward donates $30.

If you're a Beauty Rewards member and want to exchange your points, visit the Sephora website and log into your account. Next, head to the Rewards Bazaar, choose one of the charity rewards and add it to your cart. (You can add other rewards or purchase some products, too.) Then, you'll check out, the points will be taken out of your account, and Sephora will donate whichever amount of money you chose.

If you're not a Sephora Rewards member, you can sign up for free on the website. To acquire points, you'll need to start shopping with your account. (Each point represents $1 spent, FYI.) You can also donate the National Black Justice Coalition or any other civil rights organization directly.