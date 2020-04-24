I Just Tried Self Tanner for the First Time, and Here's What I Learned
I've always been intimidated by the messy-looking brown foam of self-tanning products, but since nobody else is around to see my skin, I decided to give it a go.
I’m on week six of working from home and social distancing, and I’ll be the first to admit I’m getting pretty restless. In between checking up on family members, hosting virtual game nights with friends, and coordinating my online grocery deliveries, I’ve also spent quarantine trying out new beauty products (because if it doesn’t look good it’s not like anyone is here to see it).
So far I’ve tried (and loved) Tarte Shape Tape and Dior Lash Primer, but my most recent discovery is self-tanner. I know, I know: Self-tanner has been around for decades. My skin is fair and sensitive though, so I’ve never been brave enough to try it. Since the only person around to see my skin right now is, well, me, however, I decided to give it a go.
Aside from the way-too-dark spray tan I got in college, I’ve never used self-tanning products and have always been intimidated by the messy-looking brown foam. Plus, it’s not like I have anywhere to go, so I was looking for more of a slow build rather than a quick fix. I also made sure to do a lot of research before ordering: My biggest concern was safety, and I learned that most self-tanners contain an additive called dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Mayo Clinic have both approved for safe external application. Without getting too scientific, DHA reacts with the amino acids in the cells on the top layer of your skin to darken them without affecting any of the cells below this layer.
My favorite Instagram account (@ThingsIBoughtAndLiked) has been raving about Tan Luxe’s The Gradual for years, so I ordered a bottle and tried it out. This lotion promises a gradual tan without a strong scent, and it totally delivered. I’ve been using it for about a week and I look like I just came back from a tropical vacation, even though I haven’t left my apartment in days. I noticed a slight color change after just one hour, but it took a few days and more than one application to create a noticeable difference.
Buy It: Tan Luxe The Gradual, $29, Ulta Beauty
Along with my safety research, I learned some tips I found helpful. If you’re using self-tanner for the first time (or haven’t had a great experience with it in the past), I recommend trying these methods.
1
Exfoliate first
The key to a natural-looking tan is exfoliation: You want to remove as much dry skin as possible before applying tanning lotion so that you get a smooth, even look. I shaved my legs and used the St. Tropez Exfoliator Mitt, $6.50, Sephora, before applying the tanning lotion. The mitt can also be used to buff away an uneven build-up of self-tanner later on.
2
Put regular lotion on dry spots first
One of the telltale signs that someone has used self-tanner (and one of the reasons I was hesitant to use it) is super dark dry spots. Traditionally, the skin on your ankles, knees, and elbows are drier than the rest of your body, and therefore absorb more color. To avoid over-darkening of these areas, apply your regular body lotion to your ankles, knees, elbows, and hands directly before applying tanning lotion.
3
Test a small area
The bottle of Tan Luxe lotion suggested this, but I recommend this for any new tanning product you try: Before you coat your whole body in tanner, you want to make sure your skin doesn’t react to any of the ingredients. I put a light coat of the lotion on my forearm and waited 24 hours before applying a full-body coat. Once I’d applied tanner evenly to the rest of my body, you couldn’t my left arm had slightly more product applied than my right.
4
Use a mitt
Many self-tanners recommend using a mitt or washing your hands thoroughly after applying; otherwise, the lotion will be concentrated on your hands and you’ll be left with the telltale orange fingers. The first time I used the tanning lotion, I rubbed everything in with a mitt designed for tanning lotion (I used the St. Tropez Applicator Mitt, $7.50, Ulta), which worked well but was a bit of a hassle. I’ve since applied the lotion with just my hands (washing them thoroughly after) and haven’t noticed any discoloring.
5
Let it dry
After applying the lotion, you'll want to make sure it has a chance to totally dry. If you put tight clothes on too quickly, it can rub the lotion off or spread it around unevenly, leading to streaks. Since I didn’t have anywhere to be, I walked around in a sports bra and shorts for about 45 minutes after application to be sure my skin was totally dry.
