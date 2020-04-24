I Just Tried Self Tanner for the First Time, and Here's What I Learned

I’m on week six of working from home and social distancing, and I’ll be the first to admit I’m getting pretty restless. In between checking up on family members, hosting virtual game nights with friends, and coordinating my online grocery deliveries, I’ve also spent quarantine trying out new beauty products (because if it doesn’t look good it’s not like anyone is here to see it).

So far I’ve tried (and loved) Tarte Shape Tape and Dior Lash Primer, but my most recent discovery is self-tanner. I know, I know: Self-tanner has been around for decades. My skin is fair and sensitive though, so I’ve never been brave enough to try it. Since the only person around to see my skin right now is, well, me, however, I decided to give it a go.

Aside from the way-too-dark spray tan I got in college, I’ve never used self-tanning products and have always been intimidated by the messy-looking brown foam. Plus, it’s not like I have anywhere to go, so I was looking for more of a slow build rather than a quick fix. I also made sure to do a lot of research before ordering: My biggest concern was safety, and I learned that most self-tanners contain an additive called dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Mayo Clinic have both approved for safe external application. Without getting too scientific, DHA reacts with the amino acids in the cells on the top layer of your skin to darken them without affecting any of the cells below this layer.

Image zoom Courtesy of Ulta Beauty

My favorite Instagram account (@ThingsIBoughtAndLiked) has been raving about Tan Luxe’s The Gradual for years, so I ordered a bottle and tried it out. This lotion promises a gradual tan without a strong scent, and it totally delivered. I’ve been using it for about a week and I look like I just came back from a tropical vacation, even though I haven’t left my apartment in days. I noticed a slight color change after just one hour, but it took a few days and more than one application to create a noticeable difference.

Buy It: Tan Luxe The Gradual, $29, Ulta Beauty

Along with my safety research, I learned some tips I found helpful. If you’re using self-tanner for the first time (or haven’t had a great experience with it in the past), I recommend trying these methods.