Can't Find Disinfectant Wipes? This Phone Sanitizer Can Kill 99% of Germs

I reach for my phone all day long, so it’s pretty disgusting to think about all the germs that live on its small screen. Although I’ve been vigilant about washing my hands properly during this pandemic, I haven’t been as careful about cleaning my phone. But as it turns out, my trusty iPhone might be the biggest risk of spreading or contracting germs because the average cell phone has 18 times more bacteria than a toilet handle in a public restroom.

Luckily there’s a quick, safe, and dry way to sanitize your phone. A small household device called PhoneSoap uses UV-C light to quickly and efficiently kill more than 99% of all germs and bacteria on your phone in just a few minutes.

How Gross Is Your Cell Phone?

Whatever you touch, your phone touches too. Germs from door handles, car keys, or gas pump transfer to your hands when you touch them. When you reach for your phone, those germs collect there. And to make matters worse, the warmth from your phone battery can cause bacteria to thrive and multiply. So even if you thoroughly wash your hands, all those germs go right back onto your fingertips the second you pick up your phone to send a text message. And if you’re reaching for your phone to make a call, all those germs can be transferred to your ear, cheek, and mouth area.

Cleaning your phone should be part of your daily routine: Ideally, you’d clean it as often as you wash your hands. But since phones aren’t supposed to get wet (you want to avoid having to stick it in a bag of rice at all costs), how should you best clean it? You can use a dry, lint-free microfiber cloth to remove fingerprints, but you shouldn’t use any cleaners with alcohol or ammonia, because these can damage the coating on the touch screen. So you'll either need alcohol or ammonia-free wipes (which aren't always easy to find right now given the current pandemic), or you can turn to a liquid-free device like PhoneSoap.

How Does PhoneSoap Work?

The scientists at PhoneSoap recognized the need for a fast, efficient way of killing bacteria without using harmful liquid or chemicals on your phone. So, they turned to UV-C light instead.

UV-C light is similar to the UV rays emitted by the sun. It’s so powerful that it actually penetrates bacteria cells and kills pathogens, effectively sanitizing any surface it touches. It is harmful to human skin and eyes, so the PhoneSoap device completely closes around your phone to protect you from the rays as it cleans.

While you can’t physically see the cleaning process happening like you can when washing your hands with soap and water, this UV-C method is the same one that hospitals and laboratories use to keep their equipment sterile, so you can be sure your device is totally germ-free after a few minutes inside the PhoneSoap. And it doesn’t just sanitize phones: Use it to sanitize watches, earbuds, toys, or any other hard item made from metal or plastic.