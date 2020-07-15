Sam's Club and Walmart Will Require All Customers to Wear Face Masks in Stores

As cases for COVID-19 continue to rise around the country, some businesses and even entire cities are implementing face mask mandates. Now, Sam's Club and Walmart are part of a growing list of corporations that are going to require customers to wear face coverings in all of their stores across the country.

In a news release posted today, the companies' two chief operating officers announced that face masks would be required in all Walmart and Sam's Club locations beginning on Monday, July 20. The release explains that about 65% of the stores are already in areas where there is a government mandate on face coverings , and this new rule will "bring consistency across stores and clubs."

To help shoppers adjust to the requirement, both corporations will be changing a few things. At both Walmart and Sam's Club locations, there will be clear signs posted at the front of all stores that indicate the requirement of face masks. Walmart has added a new role called the Health Ambassador, which is someone who will be stationed at the entrance of each store. Their job is to remind shoppers coming in that coverings are required and to work with those who come in without a mask. At Sam's Club, there will also be employees at the front of stores ensuring anyone walking in is wearing a mask. Sam's Club locations will offer complimentary masks to guests without one and masks will also be available for purchase.