As many of us stay home and practice social distancing, healthcare workers and first responders are still reporting to work to help keep us safe. To show their appreciation, stores across the country are implementing time-saving measures for these essential workers. Costco currently allows medical professionals to skip to the front of the line, and this week, Sam’s Club announced a new policy: All locations will "Hero Hours" between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time on Sunday mornings, starting this Sunday, April 19. This time will allow healthcare workers and first responders to shop at the store before it opens to the general public without a Sam’s Club membership.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sam's Club

Here’s why this is helpful: I work from home so I’m able to pick any grocery pickup time that becomes available, and I can run out for a few minutes to pick up my items. But a nurse or other healthcare worker on a 12-hour shift doesn’t have that option. Often, this means that when they are able to go to the store, many of the essentials are picked over or out of stock. By hosting these hours, healthcare workers and first responders will have access to freshly-stocked shelves and will be able to get in and out more quickly.

In a comment on their Instagram announcement, the Sam’s Club account posted, “First responders include, but are not limited to police officers, paramedics, and firefighters. We consider healthcare workers anyone who delivers care and services to the sick and ailing either directly as doctors and nurses or indirectly as aides, helpers, laboratory technicians, or even medical waste handlers who are helping us fight this virus.”

The company also said they won’t be requiring proof of employment: “There will be no qualifications checked at the door, but we ask that you be respectful of those front-line workers during this time,” they said on Instagram. To take advantage of Hero Hours, these workers just need to arrive at the store between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time on Sundays, and begin shopping.