Sam's Club Introduces Curbside Pick-Up for All Stores Nationwide

Shopping at the grocery store has changed in the past few months as many places take precautions to keep shoppers safe. Sam's Club is the latest company to implement new policies and just launched curbside pick-up for stores nationwide.

The corporation revealed the new shopping option in a news release on Thursday. Sam's Club has been piloting contactless curbside pick-up in 16 stores and will expand the service to all 597 stores across the country by the end of June. "As we continue to innovate to make the shopping experience better and faster for our members, we're proud to be able to quickly implement and offer curbside pickup across the country, particularly during a time when they are searching for alternative ways to shop," Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer, says in the release.

Image zoom Scott Olson/Getty Images

Here's how it works. First, you need to be a member, which costs $45 per year for the basic option or $100 for the Plus membership. You'll go to the Sam's Club website or app and create an account if you haven't already. Then, you start adding items to your cart. (Anything available in the store is free game.) When you're ready to check-out, you'll select a time to get your goods. If you're a Sam's Club Plus member, you'll be able to schedule pick-up any time between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Non-Plus members can grab their items from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Then, you'll head to your local store at your time, park in one of the designated spots, and an employee will load your purchases into your car.