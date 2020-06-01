Is It Safe to Swim During COVID-19? Here's What to Know About the Risks

On a hot summer day, swimming is one of the best ways to cool off while enjoying some fresh air and sunshine. But with the current coronavirus pandemic, you might be wondering if it's safe to take a dip in a pool or hit the beach this summer. Before you pack up the sunscreen and towels, there are a few things you should know first about safe swimming during COVID-19.

Image zoom JGI, Jamie Grill/Getty Images

As with any activity that involves other people, swimming in a public area involves some risk of transmitting the virus. The level of risk depends on several factors, including proximity to others, cleaning practices, and hygiene habits. It's important to note, however, that you aren't likely to catch the virus from the water itself.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is believed to spread primarily by breathing in airborne droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Water dilutes these droplets, making it less likely for you to contract the virus by swallowing it. Although there is some evidence that coronaviruses can survive in water, a large amount of water in a pool or lake dilutes the virus enough to significantly lower the risk of transmission, according to reporting from The New York Times.

Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website says, "There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds." The disinfecting chemicals, such as chlorine or bromine, typically added to the water should effectively kill the virus.

The other people in and around the water, however, could be cause for concern. Crowded beaches or busy pool locker rooms can make it difficult to maintain distance and avoid touching common surfaces. Whether you're thinking about visiting a pool, lake, or beach, consider these safety precautions to help avoid the spread of COVID-19 while you swim.

1. Maintain your distance in and out of the water.

Outdoor airflow helps dilute the virus, but prolonged close contact with others could still pose a risk. Aim to keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others outside your household at all times, including while in the water. Before taking young children to the pool or beach, consider whether they will be able to maintain their distance from others while swimming or playing.

2. Wear a mask, but not in the water.

If maintaining physical distance is difficult, the CDC suggests wearing a cloth face covering while sunbathing on the sand or relaxing poolside. Face masks should not be worn in the water, as the material can be difficult to breathe through when wet.

3. Practice proper hygiene.

Wash your hands (or use hand sanitizer) often, especially after touching common surfaces such as doorknobs and faucet handles in locker rooms or restrooms. Consider bringing your own disinfectant wipes to wipe down umbrellas, lounge chairs, and other pool-deck furniture before use. Cover any coughs or sneezes, and, as always, stay home if you feel ill.