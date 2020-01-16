Round Mirrors Are Our Latest Decor Obsession: Here Are 8 to Shop Now

Round mirrors are the interior design trend that just won't quit. After making an appearance in Pinterest’s 2017 trend report, these circular wall accents have been popping up in living spaces everywhere to challenge the square status quo. And it's easy to understand their appeal over other straight-lined versions. The soft, curved shape turns this functional fixture into a modern decorative accent and helps balance the angular lines of other furniture pieces. And because they bounce light around a room, circle mirrors help give your space a bright, airy vibe. Ready to try this trend? We've collected 8 of our favorite round mirrors for every style and budget.