Round Mirrors Are Our Latest Decor Obsession: Here Are 8 to Shop Now
Make a room feel larger with one of these accent pieces that are having a moment!
Round mirrors are the interior design trend that just won't quit. After making an appearance in Pinterest’s 2017 trend report, these circular wall accents have been popping up in living spaces everywhere to challenge the square status quo. And it's easy to understand their appeal over other straight-lined versions. The soft, curved shape turns this functional fixture into a modern decorative accent and helps balance the angular lines of other furniture pieces. And because they bounce light around a room, circle mirrors help give your space a bright, airy vibe. Ready to try this trend? We've collected 8 of our favorite round mirrors for every style and budget.
Best Black Round Mirror
A thin metal frame defines this black round mirror for a more contemporary twist on the trend. With a 28-inch diameter, this mirror is large enough to make a statement above a living room mantel or a console table in the entry. Mounting hardware is included, so it arrives ready to hang.
Buy It: Accent Mirror, $179.99 (originally $224.99), Wayfair
Best Round Mirror Under $30
The most budget-friendly option on our list, this simple wall accent offers big style without the hefty price tag. Hang this 18-inch-wide mirror in your entryway for quick touchups before running out the door. Choose between a brass or black frame to complement your home's aesthetic.
Buy It: Project 62 Decorative Circular Wall Mirror, $24.99, Target
Best Round Hanging Mirror
Set in a bamboo wood frame, this round mirror hangs from a nailhead hook. Its faux-leather strap is adjustable, so you can customize the hanging height to suit your space. This mirror is on the smaller side (less than 18 inches wide), so it's ideal for mounting above a pedestal sink in a powder room or as part of a gallery wall arrangement.
Best Large Round Mirror
Upgrade a bare wall with an oversize round mirror. Spanning 37 inches, this one will help make even tiny rooms appear more spacious by reflecting light. The black frame is made of rubber to make it mirror lightweight and durable enough to hang over a bathroom vanity.
Buy It: Umbra 37-Inch Hub Round Mirror in Black, $119.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Gold Round Mirror
Introduce a hint of glam to your walls with this metallic mirror. The 34-inch metal frame features an antique gold finish to boost shine around the reflective surface. A beveled glass edge adds to its elegance.
Buy It: Uttermost Mayfair Antique Gold 34-Inch Round Wall Mirror, $199.95, Amazon
Best Round Wood Mirror
Framed with solid acacia wood, this round mirror brings natural beauty to your space. The mirror, which measures 27.5 inches in diameter, is set into a 3-inch-thick frame to create a sculptural statement piece. Its natural finish highlights the wood grain for a warm, organic look.
Buy It: Large Round Natural Wood Wall Mirror, $149.99, World Market
Best Oval Mirror
Opt for an oval design to put an unexpected spin on the round mirror trend. This one features a gleaming brass frame accented with metal olive leaves along the top and bottom. Measuring 12 inches long and 10 inches wide, this oval mirror works best in small spaces or when combined with additional wall art.
Best Round Mirror With Shelf
Perfect for a small entryway, this round mirror includes a shelf for practical storage. Stash grab-and-go essentials like keys and sunglasses on the shelf, and use the mirror for last-minute outfit checks on your way out the door. The 12-inch-wide frame is built from sturdy iron with an antique brass finish.
Buy It: Half-Circle Shelf Mirror, Brass, $119.20 (originally $149), West Elm
