This Cute, Colorful Moth Looks Like Something Out of a Dr. Seuss Book

The moths you're used to seeing fly around your porch light might not make much of an impression. But the winged insects can be just as brightly colored as butterflies, as journalist and podcast host Rebecca Lavoie recently discovered. On May 21, she tweeted a photo of a moth that landed on her deck that looks like something straight out of a cartoon, complete with a fuzzy yellow body, pink- and yellow-striped wings, and tiny pink antennae. The photo quickly went viral (it's been shared almost 70,000 times on Twitter), and while it looks almost too cute to be real, it’s known as the rosy maple moth and lives primarily on the East Coast.

Image zoom Weber/Getty Images

Not all rosy maple moths are as brightly colored as the one Lavoie spotted, but they still stand out from other species. The stripes on their wings can be yellow, cream, or white with pink on the edges. One variety called Alba, which lives in Missouri, can even be all white with just a few pink markings.

Rosy maple moths have been spotted as far north as Canada and as far south as Florida. Although the sightings of this colorful insect are mostly clustered in eastern states, they’ve also been spotted in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Minnesota, and Michigan. If you live in one of their native states, you don’t have to wait until it gets dark to catch a glimpse of them. The adult moths emerge in the late afternoon and mate in the evening. Then, the females lay eggs around dusk the next day.

If you do spot them in your yard, don’t worry about them damaging your garden. The adult moths don’t feed, and, as their name suggests, they mainly lay eggs in maple trees and sometimes oak trees. When the caterpillars hatch, they’ll munch on the tree’s leaves, but won't do any further damage. At most, their nibbling might mean some of your trees have fewer leaves that should grow back.