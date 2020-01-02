This Best-Selling Roomba Is Only $199 on Amazon Right Now

A busy schedule doesn't have to get in the way of having a clean house. We're always on the lookout for tricks to make the cleaning process faster and more efficient, and the iRobot Roomba is just the solution we need to maximize our tidying-up time in the new year.

This smart robot vacuum uses intelligent navigation to sweep up an entire level of your home, so you can cross this chore off your checklist. Even better: The iRobot Roomba 675 is on sale right now on Amazon for only $199.99. That's a whopping 33% off the $299.99 regular price, the same discount that was offered on Black Friday for this bestselling model. Plus, the shipping is free!

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $199.99

Designed to work on a variety of surfaces, including hardwood, carpet, and tile, the iRobot Roomba 675 features dual brushes that lift dust, dirt, and other debris. The vacuum's cleaning head automatically adjusts its height when switching between different flooring types, like going from carpet to hardwood.

Sensors help the robot navigate between table legs, under sofas, and around other household objects. And in high-traffic areas, such as the entryway or kitchen, the vacuum can sense when there's a higher concentration of dirt and adjust to clean the area even more thoroughly.

The device connects to Wi-Fi, so you can direct it to start cleaning (or schedule it for later) from anywhere using the iRobot Home App. You can also use your smart-home device to direct the vacuum with voice commands like, "Alexa, tell Roomba to start cleaning." The vacuum will then run for up to 90 minutes before it automatically docks itself to recharge.

One of Amazon's top choices for robot vacuums, the Roomba 675 has a 4-star rating with nearly 3,000 reviews. One reviewer says the smart vacuum cut hours off their usual cleaning routine: "Now I just push Clean on [the] phone app, and by the time I get home from work, my floors look beautiful. It has really helped bring down my stress level by allowing me to allocate that time saved to other tasks, be it for work, household chores, or having fun!"

We're not sure how long this deal will last, so you'll want to add the iRobot Roomba 675 to your cart ASAP. Happy cleaning!