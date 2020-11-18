The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Arrived in NYC and It's Not What We Expected

This week, the Rockefeller Christmas Tree arrived in New York City, a brief sight of normalcy in an otherwise very abnormal holiday season. The Tannenbaum is a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce, between 75 and 80 years old, that's 45 feet wide and weighs a whopping 11 tons. It will display more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and will be topped with a Swarovski star that's covered in 3 million crystals and weighs about 900 pounds. Whew! With all those elaborate decorations, and this being the 88th Rockefeller Christmas Tree, most of us expected a grandiose Spruce with big branches and lots of greenery. Well, this year's tree isn't quite living up to expectations.

Image zoom Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

As you can see, this tall tree is currently on the sparse side, with what appears to be quite a few missing branches and an exposed trunk. Well, many are noticing that, too, and are taking to social media to express their opinions. If you search "Rockefeller Tree" on Twitter, you'll find some humorous posts. A number of Twitter users are comparing it to the twig-like tree in A Charlie Brown Christmas. Others are noting that the less than impressive tree is perfectly symbolic of the year.

Although it's not looking quite as grand as in years past, apparently, there's no need for concern. A spokesperson explained to the TODAY Show that the tree would look perfect by the annual lighting ceremony on December 2. "The tree is fully wrapped, branch by branch, for a couple of weeks before it is cut and driven into the city on a flatbed truck," they said. "When it’s unwrapped and first put up, the branches don’t immediately all snap back into place, and those are the photos you’re seeing. It takes a while before it fully settles," they assured.