5 Expert Tips on How to Safely Take a Road Trip This Summer

Summer usually means it's time for getaways with your family to explore new places and enjoy the warm weather, but this year is different. Because of COVID-19, our lives have changed, and that includes car travel. (Yes, you can still go on a road trip if you'd like, but it's probably not going to be the same experience as your past excursions.) Before you start packing your things and heading out, there are a few things you should do beforehand to make sure you're prepared. We spoke to several experts to get their top tips on how to safely travel by car during the coronavirus outbreak. As long as you follow these suggestions and take precautions, you should be safe and have a wonderful time.

Image zoom fstop123/Getty Images

1. Get Your Car Serviced

Even if there isn't a pandemic going on, this should always be your first step. But servicing your vehicle is even more imperative now as you likely haven't been driving it as frequently in the past few months. "Consider having a mechanic check the essentials such as your tires, brakes, battery, and fluid levels," says Laura Adams, safety and education analyst at Aceable, an online driver's education website.

2. Bring Extra Supplies

Make sure you stock up on all the goods, including sanitizing products and face masks, especially now that some states mandate them, says Lindsey Maxwell, co-founder of the travel blog Where You Make It. (She also happens to be currently traveling across the United States in her converted van.) "Bringing extra food, snacks, and drinks can also be a great idea, so you don’t have to stop so much when you get hungry during the long ride," she adds.

3. Avoid Certain Areas

Unfortunately, many of the top travel destinations in the country (including many places in Florida) are also current hot spots for the coronavirus, so you should definitely avoid a visit. However, that's not the only precaution you should be taking. Jean Moorjani, MD, a pediatrician at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, explains that those who live in hot spots should avoid cities with low cases to prevent the spread of the virus. She also strongly suggests you consider staying home altogether if you live in a hot spot.

4. Be Efficient

Sorry, this isn't the best year to stop and smell the roses. "Even though stopping at your favorite restaurants is enticing for road trips, this year might not be the best idea with the risks of contracting COVID-19," Maxwell explains. She says that you should limit your time in public places (including hotel elevators, for example) to limit your exposure.

5. Look for Places to Stay with No Contact Services