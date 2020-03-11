Rifle Paper Co. Just Launched Gorgeous Floral Fabrics, and They're Selling Fast

In the Better Homes & Gardens office, our craft editors love a good easy sewing project. But there’s one thing I love even more: Picking new fabrics for them. And this week I'm feeling more inspired than ever to start my next sewing project because Rifle Paper Co. just launched a brand new fabric collection that’s absolutely gorgeous.

The new Primavera fabric collection launched this week and features cotton and canvas designs centered around strawberries, citrus fruit, and pineapple paired with the detailed florals they’re well-known for. They also have a dreamy ‘Cabana Stripe’ pattern that has us reminiscing about beach days and pool parties, which Anna Bond, Rifle Paper Co. chief creative officer and co-founder, explained is exactly what the new line is meant to do.

Image zoom Courtesy of Rifle Paper Co.

"This collection is a celebration of spring and everything that comes with warmer weather, so we incorporated bright colors and motifs, like strawberries, stripes, citrus, and bold florals,” Bond says. “I’m excited to see the beautiful sundresses and hair accessories our favorite makers share on Instagram."

And the material isn’t the only new thing you can grab while you’re shopping Rifle’s site: Today they released a new style of Keds shoes made from one of the new spring fabrics, and are also hosting a giveaway contest where shoppers can enter to win a gorgeous floral scrunchie made from the new fabric collection.

If you’re feeling as inspired as we are to get your spring sewing on, we’ve got you covered. Rifle shared some of their favorite pattern combinations with us and we’ve paired them with our best simple projects to get you started.