Rifle Paper Co. Just Launched Gorgeous Floral Fabrics, and They're Selling Fast
Hurry, this collection will sell out fast.
In the Better Homes & Gardens office, our craft editors love a good easy sewing project. But there’s one thing I love even more: Picking new fabrics for them. And this week I'm feeling more inspired than ever to start my next sewing project because Rifle Paper Co. just launched a brand new fabric collection that’s absolutely gorgeous.
The new Primavera fabric collection launched this week and features cotton and canvas designs centered around strawberries, citrus fruit, and pineapple paired with the detailed florals they’re well-known for. They also have a dreamy ‘Cabana Stripe’ pattern that has us reminiscing about beach days and pool parties, which Anna Bond, Rifle Paper Co. chief creative officer and co-founder, explained is exactly what the new line is meant to do.
"This collection is a celebration of spring and everything that comes with warmer weather, so we incorporated bright colors and motifs, like strawberries, stripes, citrus, and bold florals,” Bond says. “I’m excited to see the beautiful sundresses and hair accessories our favorite makers share on Instagram."
And the material isn’t the only new thing you can grab while you’re shopping Rifle’s site: Today they released a new style of Keds shoes made from one of the new spring fabrics, and are also hosting a giveaway contest where shoppers can enter to win a gorgeous floral scrunchie made from the new fabric collection.
If you’re feeling as inspired as we are to get your spring sewing on, we’ve got you covered. Rifle shared some of their favorite pattern combinations with us and we’ve paired them with our best simple projects to get you started.
Bright Florals
As soon as I saw this combination of patterns, I was itching to turn these new fabrics into our six-pocket tote bag. The top two fabrics are perfect for the main outer bag and straps: The Birch Blush cotton, $12.50 per yard, is made with berries and pink blooms and pairs well with the soft metallic and mint hues of the Moxie Floral Cotton, $12.50 per yard. Finish the bag with a dainty floral lining made from the Rosa Cotton, $12.50 per yard.
Fruity Prints
If ditching single-use plastics is one of your Earth Day resolutions, swap out plastic cling wrap for these reusable beeswax food wraps. Of course, a food-theme pattern is most appropriate for making the wraps, and the pink and green pattern of miniature strawberries comes in two color options: Pink berries with mint green leaves such as the Strawberries Blush, $12.50 per yard, or red berries surrounded by dark greenery on a mint green background on the Strawberries Mint, $12.50 per yard.
Accent the strawberry patterns with the two-tone pink roses on the Rosa Cotton, $12.50 per yard, the pink and white floral design of the Moxie Floral Cotton, $12.50 per yard, or the classic yellow and white stripe of the Cabana Stripe Cotton, $12.50 per yard.
Blue Hues
One of my favorite things about the new line is how easy it is to pair fabrics of different patterns. Both of the Wild Rose florals (available in Wild Rose Black Metallic and Wild Rose Cream Metallic, both $12.50 per yard) use the same blue shade as the periwinkle Cabana Stripe Cotton, $12.50 per yard, which I plan to use to make a DIY envelope clutch for spring.
