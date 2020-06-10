The 10 Restaurant Foods People Missed Most During Quarantine

I don't know about you, but I can't wait until I can enjoy a juicy burger and fries while dining with friends inside an actual restaurant again. And it looks like I'm not alone. In a recent survey conducted by market research group Datassential, a diverse group of 1,000 participants from across the country answered questions regarding food purchasing and consumption related to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). According to the survey, people are excited to get back inside restaurants, with 84% most excited to dine at a sit-down restaurant again. Here are 10 of the most popular foods America is excited to order from the menu.

10. Appetizers and Sides

Oh, to indulge in some homemade mac 'n' cheese or some jalapeño poppers right about now. Of the 10% that answered appetizers/sides on the survey, 7% said they specifically miss French fries. Whether homemade or from the frozen section, enjoying some dippable spuds at home is possible, but I totally get enjoying those fryer-fresh potatoes.

Image zoom Andy Lyons

9. Sweets and Desserts

Tired of making banana bread in your #QuarantineBaking adventures? Perhaps you're longing for a slice of cheesecake or a chocolate chip cookie from your local bakeshop. Thirteen percent of the survey participants admit to having a sweet tooth for something they can't recreate themselves.

8. Chicken

I'm not totally sure what 13% of the participants had in mind when they simply responded with "chicken," but the versatile poultry can go so many different ways! I'd personally go for an all-time favorite such as fried chicken or a chicken pasta with alfredo sauce.

7. Seafood

Of the 13% that responded ''seafood," 5% are particularly longing for fish. I can imagine a lot of households could be missing market-fresh fish and chips or grilled salmon that can be hard to purchase if living far away from a coast.

Image zoom Karla Conrad

6. Italian

Like The Hill neighborhood in my hometown of St. Louis, 14% of Americans are missing visits to their own city's "Little Italy" dining destinations. A giant piece of lasagna or bowl of spaghetti sounds super comforting right about now. Consider giving a classic Italian recipe or a vegetarian version a try from home.

5. Steak

I'm no expert when it comes to grilling a perfect steak. I'd much rather have someone else do that for me. It looks like 16% agree and are ready to cut into one. Try your hand at a healthy steak dinner for yourself while you wait for your local steakhouse to reopen.

4. Pizza

As a pizza fanatic, I couldn't believe 20% of consumers said they are getting tired of pizza (in another question from the survey). But 19% are still craving pizza from their favorite restaurants. It is one of the easiest foods to get delivered, but until you can get out for a Chicago-style deep dish or a classic Margherita, try tossing some dough of your own.

Image zoom Blaine Moats

3. Burgers

Sitting down at a restaurant for a juicy burger (and those fries you've also missed) sounds divine to 21% of America. As grilling season is in full effect, you can make these restaurant-like bacon cheeseburgers with bourbon sauce to conquer that craving right now!

2. Asian

If the sound of pad Thai and fried rice makes your mouth water, you're not alone. Of the 30% missing Asian eats, 18% are wanting Chinese and 7% could go for Japanese. It is possible to make Asian-inspired dishes like your favorite takeout spots, though. Try beef and broccoli or tofu spring rolls.

1. Mexican

Sure, any night can be considered taco night at home, but there's something about eating authentic enchiladas in the atmosphere of a colorful Mexican restaurant. Or maybe it's the bottomless chips and salsa. Whatever the reason, it's on top of the most-missed list with 30% of the vote.