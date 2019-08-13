Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Returning This Fall

Every fall, loyal Starbucks fans head to their local shop to get their hands on the most popular drink of the season: the pumpkin spice latte, of course. (Which is just one of the many tasty autumnal beverages available.) The drink, which first launched back in 2003, is a mixture of the sweet signature pumpkin spice sauce, espresso, and steamed milk that's then finished with whipped cream and a pumpkin spice topping. And people go crazy for it. As cooler months draw near, many coffee drinkers wonder when the Seattle-based coffee chain will begin selling the beloved beverage. This year, Starbucks is reportedly launching the drink earlier than ever on Tuesday, August 25.

Image zoom Jennifer Aldrich

I go to my local Starbucks several times per week (in my cloth face mask, of course), and at the beginning of the month, the baristas posted a countdown to the PSL. According to the sign, the release date is just a week away. I'm also a member of the Leaf Rakers Society, the Facebook group for anyone who loves fall and Starbucks, and others have noted their shop says the same thing.

Eager to get to the bottom of this (I'm not usually a PSL drinker, but I love the pumpkin cream cold brew), I reached out to a Starbucks spokesperson. Unfortunately, they didn't reveal the date that the pumpkin spice latte would officially be available. However, according to my nearest location, and a handful of others across the country, August 25 is consistently looking to be the day we can all order our favorite pumpkin-flavored goodies.