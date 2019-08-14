Like it or not, pumpkin spice season is upon us, and you can already find just about every food item you can dream of with the iconic flavoring. But if you’re someone who prefers the smell of pumpkin over the taste, you’re in luck. This fall, you can fill every room of your home—and even your car—with the sweet scent of pumpkin spice thanks to cleaning products from some of our favorite brands. With options for dish soap, air freshener, and more, there's something for every pumpkin-spice fan, whether you like the scent subtle or smack-dab in your face.