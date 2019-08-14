6 Pumpkin-Spice Cleaning Products That Will Make Your Home Smell Like Fall Right Now
It's not just for lattes anymore. The festive fall fragrance from these cleaning products will instantly cozy up your home.
Like it or not, pumpkin spice season is upon us, and you can already find just about every food item you can dream of with the iconic flavoring. But if you’re someone who prefers the smell of pumpkin over the taste, you’re in luck. This fall, you can fill every room of your home—and even your car—with the sweet scent of pumpkin spice thanks to cleaning products from some of our favorite brands. With options for dish soap, air freshener, and more, there's something for every pumpkin-spice fan, whether you like the scent subtle or smack-dab in your face.
Starting August 19, Mrs. Meyers will offer an entirely new (and limited edition) line of spiced pumpkin cleaning and home products that will be sold through Grove Collaborative. The collection includes hand soap, dish soap, and a multi-surface spray, each for $3.89, as well as a spiced pumpkin candle for $9.99.
Bath & Body Works has a large selection of fall scents, including classic pumpkin. Their Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin foaming hand soap not only smells perfect for autumn but will also give your bathroom or kitchen a touch of seasonal color.
Buy It: Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Foaming Hand Soap, $6.50, Bath & Body Works
For a quick burst of pumpkin scent, grab Glade’s Toasty Pumpkin Spice air freshener. You’ll get notes of heirloom pumpkin and sweet melted caramel (all for less than a dollar). Plus, the company guarantees seven hours of freshness after every use so you can fight odors in fall fashion.
Buy It: Glade Toasty Pumpkin Spice Aerosol Spray, $0.95, Target
With hand soap, dish soap, and a countertop spray, this kit from Williams Sonoma will make your kitchen smell like delicious home-baked pumpkin bread. Plus, the $20 price tag makes it an affordable hostess gift.
Buy It: Pumpkin Spice Kitchen Essentials Kit, $19.95, Williams Sonoma
A scented candle is a classic way to fill your home with fragrance. With notes of citrus, cinnamon and, of course, pumpkin, this candle surround you with the cozy smells of autumn. Check out the entire fall collection of Yankee Candles to find your favorite aroma.
Even when you leave your home, you don’t have to leave the warm embrace of pumpkin spice aromas. Clip one (or a few) of these to the vents in your car to release a fresh harvest scent for up to 30 days. They’ll eliminate odors too so all you’re left with is pure pumpkin-spice bliss.
Buy It: Febreze Fresh-Harvest Pumpkin Scented Car Air Freshener, $2.99, Target
Show off your love for pumpkin-spice smells by filling your home with the fall aroma. And if you're a fan of the flavor, don't miss out on all the new pumpkin-spiced holiday treats that are coming to shelves soon!
Comments