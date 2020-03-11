What's better than a Property Brothers home renovation show? One that features your favorite stars alongside the talented design duo, of course. Introducing: Celebrity IOU, your newest HGTV obsession.

In their latest television series, Jonathan and Drew Scott are teaming up with some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities, including Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, and Michael Bublé. The goal? To give back to people who have had a major impact on the lives of their famous guests. Hosted and produced by the Scott brothers, the new star-studded show premieres April 13 on HGTV.

The series will follow the brothers as they travel around the country and help celebrities surprise loved ones with incredible home renovations. The celebs' chosen recipients could include mentors, friends, and family members who have shaped their lives or careers. "It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan says in a statement to HGTV.

Although Jonathan and Drew will handle the design plans for the custom living spaces, the celebs will lend a hand with the dirty work. The show's teaser trailer, which was posted on the Property Brothers Instagram account yesterday, shows Rebel Wilson operating a bulldozer, Michael Bublé tearing up carpeting, and Viola Davis ripping out countertops. (Celebrities: They're just like us!) And I'm just hoping we get to see Brad Pitt knock down a few walls.

In addition to hands-on renovation help, the stars will share their personal stories of gratitude, with each episode focusing on a different famous guest. (The number of episodes, full list of celebrities, and episode length have not yet been announced.) Showcasing emotional reveals and heartfelt reactions from both the stars and recipients, the new show is sure to bring you to tears.

The premiere airs April 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern on HGTV with new episodes every Monday.