Many of us dream of remodeling our home, but often the cost of a renovation can be a roadblock. According to HomeAdvisor, the average cost of a home remodel is $46,480, with bathroom makeovers costing about $10,000 and kitchen renovations around $25,000. But that's where Drew and Jonathan Scott come in. The stars of the hit HGTV show Property Brothers are giving away a home makeover worth a whopping $250,000.

The announcement came during a Super Bowl commercial, but between the game and favorite football snacks, you might have missed it. In the ad, the Scott brothers state they're teaming up with home security system company ADT for a contest called #PassTheProtection.

The winner of the competition will receive a makeover worth a quarter-million dollars designed by the brothers themselves. Plus, the lucky homeowner will also receive a smart home security system. "Somebody is getting $250,000 to transform whatever is most important to them," Jonathan tells PEOPLE. "Whatever they want to protect. It's really going to be life-changing for somebody."

He adds that the budget is even higher than for those on their TV show, Forever Home. According to PEOPLE, the renovation budgets on the series range anywhere from $80,000 to $150,000. Although the design duo will offer their expertise, the winner gets to decide what gets redone in their space just like on the brothers' show. "We will not judge," Drew says.

If you'd like the twins to revamp your home, go to ADT's #PasstheProtection website and click on the "enter now" button. There are three different ways to enter: on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Each social media outlet has slightly different directions for entering the contest, but they all ask you to upload a video discussing which part of your house you'd like to protect with ADT and why. You also must include both #PassTheProtection #Contest in your social media post.

Your chance to enter the giveaway ends March 16, so you have a little more than a month to convince the brothers to choose you. May the most deserving homeowner win!