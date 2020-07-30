Project Joy: How We're Staying Positive and Bringing Happiness Into Our Lives

When any of us hear the word "joy," we all think of something different. Maybe it's a tried and true family recipe that looks as gorgeous as it tastes delicious. Perhaps it's a self-care routine that makes you feel and look like a million bucks. Or possibly it's a fun craft that adds a unique touch to your living room. At Better Homes & Gardens, all of these things, and much more, bring us joy, and we want to spread that feeling to you, too. That's why we're announcing the launch of Project Joy with our September 2020 issue, an initiative to bring an extra bit of happiness to our readers.

The issue is packed with dozens of ideas to spark your creative juices, and we're kicking off the program with a series of four Instagram lives including a DIY face mask, a bread braiding tutorial, an improved pesto recipe, and a DIY lampshade upgrade. We've included step-by-step directions on how to do all of these ideas, so you can replicate them from the comfort of your own home. Plus, you can tune in on Fridays at 1 p.m. CST to watch our editors and contributors walk through four projects from the magazine.

Image zoom dragana991/Getty Images

September 1: DIY Face Mask

After a long, hot summer, your skin could likely use a refresh. (Especially if you've been wearing a protective face mask and have experienced a few blemishes.) Tune in to watch our beauty and fashion editor, Erica Metzger, whip up one of her favorite DIY face masks with all-natural ingredients you probably already have at home. Plus, she'll show off her facial massage techniques that she learned from the pros. This at-home spa experience will make you feel rejuvenized and reveal younger, healthier-looking skin that you've been missing.

Image zoom Zoe Francois

September 11: Bread Braiding

The nationwide stay-at-home orders this past spring inspired amateur and expert bakers alike to try baking bread. Whether you were one of those who cranked up their oven for a loaf of banana bread or patiently waited for their sourdough starter to rise, we think everyone should give this no-knead bread a go. The recipe, from Minneapolis-based cookbook author and baking instructor Zoë François, requires just four ingredients. Our culinary expert Sammy Mila will take the basic bread and turn it into a visual masterpiece thanks to a beautiful braiding technique and a few extra additions. "Braids are simple but look impressive," François explains. "They make a great party trick."

Image zoom Blaine Moats

September 18: Fresh Pesto

It's time to skip the storebought stuff and make your own pesto from scratch. It only requires a few ingredients, and it's so easy to make, it's just about impossible to mess up. Contributor Hali Ramdene shares her freestyle pesto recipe using lots of fresh herbs from her garden, a mix of nuts, and a variety of cheeses. Plus, she'll offer some of her favorite ways to upgrade your pesto to make it brighter, creamier, spicier, or super savory.

Image zoom Carson Downing

September 25: Lamp Shade Craft