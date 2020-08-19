If You Stocked Up on Canned Goods, Check Your Pantry for This Recalled Chicken Noodle Soup
Canned Progresso organic chicken noodle soup is being recalled due to misbranding and containing undeclared allergens milk and soy.
A bowl of chicken soup is a go-to immune-boosting food to combat colds, the flu, and more. But if you recently stocked your pantry with Progresso organic chicken noodle soup, you might be surprised to pop open the can and find meatballs instead of chicken. General Mills and Faribault Foods Inc. is recalling more than 15,000 pounds of its canned chicken soup manufactured on May 26, 2020. Announced by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) this week, the misbranded canned soup contains undeclared milk and soy (known as major food allergens), which are harmful to anyone with allergies or lactose intolerance. The problem was discovered when the Minnesota-based producer of shelf-stable foods received consumer complaints that the cans contained a meatball and pasta product. These meatballs are made from beef and pork rather than chicken and noodles, which will also affect those that are allergic or choose not to consume those ingredients.
To see if you have a product affected, the recalled soup affects 14-ounce cans of Progresso organic chicken noodle soup labeled with a best by date of May 26, 2022, marked on the bottom of the can along with establishment number "EST18826A."
Thankfully no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported yet, but the FSIS recommends contacting your healthcare provider if you're concerned about injury or illness. If you happen to have these items in the pantry, throw them away or return them to the place you purchased them for a full refund. The FSIS is making sure the proper actions are taken to remove these products from store shelves, but you can keep updated with the retail distribution list on their website.
