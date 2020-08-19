A bowl of chicken soup is a go-to immune-boosting food to combat colds, the flu, and more. But if you recently stocked your pantry with Progresso organic chicken noodle soup, you might be surprised to pop open the can and find meatballs instead of chicken. General Mills and Faribault Foods Inc. is recalling more than 15,000 pounds of its canned chicken soup manufactured on May 26, 2020. Announced by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) this week, the misbranded canned soup contains undeclared milk and soy (known as major food allergens), which are harmful to anyone with allergies or lactose intolerance. The problem was discovered when the Minnesota-based producer of shelf-stable foods received consumer complaints that the cans contained a meatball and pasta product. These meatballs are made from beef and pork rather than chicken and noodles, which will also affect those that are allergic or choose not to consume those ingredients.