Amazon’s Best-Selling Space Heater and More Cold-Weather Products Are on Sale for Prime Day

Now is your chance to shop one of Amazon’s top-selling portable heaters that’ll keep drafty rooms warm with temperatures up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The TaoTronics ceramic space heater earned a five-star rating thanks to its fast heating function and 70-degree oscillation for even heat distribution. Users also love the convenient wireless remote used to adjust heat settings and set a timer from across the room. “The vertical design really spaces the heat out and the different power levels really let you dial in the temperature you want,” said one customer. “The oscillating feature also works great and I love that I can control it with the remote while I'm on the other side of the porch.”