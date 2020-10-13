Amazon’s Best-Selling Space Heater and More Cold-Weather Products Are on Sale for Prime Day

Despite thick socks, fuzzy blankets, and heavy layers, sometimes you need an extra boost of heat to effectively keeps winter chills at bay. To save a little green on your heating bill (while avoiding numb fingers and toes), stock up on products like a space heater, electric blanket, or hand warmers to stay cozy this winter.
Buy It: TaoTronics Fast Heating Ceramic Heater, $67.99 (originally $79.99)
Now is your chance to shop one of Amazon’s top-selling portable heaters that’ll keep drafty rooms warm with temperatures up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The TaoTronics ceramic space heater earned a five-star rating thanks to its fast heating function and 70-degree oscillation for even heat distribution. Users also love the convenient wireless remote used to adjust heat settings and set a timer from across the room. “The vertical design really spaces the heat out and the different power levels really let you dial in the temperature you want,” said one customer. “The oscillating feature also works great and I love that I can control it with the remote while I'm on the other side of the porch.”
Space heaters aren’t the only item that can keep you warm on a brisk night. Although the heated car blanket that revolutionized winter travel isn’t discounted (yet—we’re keeping our eyes peeled just in case), we rounded up the best heating products on sale this Prime Day to keep you nice and toasty both at home and on the road. Shop our picks below.
