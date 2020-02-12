Walmart's Presidents Day Sale Is Already Live — Shop the 20 Best Home Deals Here
Save on KitchenAid mixers, Shark robot vacuums, and more.
If you've been waiting for this year's Presidents Day sales, we have good news: Walmart's Presidents Day deals are already live, and you can start shopping them right now. The retailer is slashing prices on tons of home goods, and you'll be able to score vacuums, kitchen appliances, mattresses, furniture, and more at a major discount.
Now's the time to get that air fryer, blender, or KitchenAid mixer you've been eyeing. Ninja’s beloved Air Fryer is currently $20 off, and you can nab the Instant Pot's Ace 60 Cooking Blender for just $45 (that's a 55% price cut). The five-quart KitchenAid stand mixer in classic Empire Red is also discounted, and you can get it for $80 off, alongside other color options.
As for furniture, Walmart is lowering prices on a variety of chairs and dining sets, including these highly rated adjustable-height swivel barstools from Mainstays. You'll also find futons and sofas on sale, such as this beautiful green velvet three-seater sofa from DHP Cooper for 46% off. Plus, score home deals on mattresses and vacuums during this blowout sale, including Spa Sensations' popular memory foam mattress for up to $146 off and Shark's Ion Robot Vacuum for $100 off.
It can be overwhelming to navigate through all the deals, so we've picked the 20 best deals from Walmart's Presidents Day sale below.
Best Kitchen Sales
- Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender, $45 (originally $99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (originally $40)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series Five-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $300 (originally $380)
- Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $99 (originally $109)
- KitchenAid Brushed Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $55 (originally $100)
- Rubbermaid 42-Piece Set Press & Lock Easy-Find Lids Food Storage Containers, $18 (originally $40)
- KitchenAid 5 Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer in Multiple Colors, $39 (originally $50)
Best Furniture Sales
- DHP Cooper Three-Seater Sofa in Green Velvet, $270 (originally $499)
- Mainstays Adjustable-Height Swivel Barstool, $72 (originally $99)
- Harper & Bright Designs 5-Piece Faux Marble and PU Leather Dining Set, $179 (originally $229)
- Mainstays Memory Foam Faux Leather PillowTop Futon, $199 (originally $299)
Best Mattress Sales
- Spa Sensations by Zinus 12-Inch Theratouch Memory Foam Mattress in Queen, $280 (originally $389)
- Slumber 1 by Zinus 8-Inch Spring Mattress-In-a-Box, $108 (originally $189)
- Modern Sleep 14-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam King Mattress with Two Pillows, $475 (originally $899)
- GranRest 4-Inch Tri-Folding Memory Foam Mattress in Blue, $59 (originally $89)
Best Vacuum Sales
- Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $69 (originally $169)
- Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (originally $139)
- Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote, $199 (originally $299)
- Shark Rotator Professional Upright Lift-Away Vacuum, $169 (originally $238)
- Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet and Dry Vacuum, $249 (originally $309)
