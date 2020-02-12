If you've been waiting for this year's Presidents Day sales, we have good news: Walmart's Presidents Day deals are already live, and you can start shopping them right now. The retailer is slashing prices on tons of home goods, and you'll be able to score vacuums, kitchen appliances, mattresses, furniture, and more at a major discount.

Now's the time to get that air fryer, blender, or KitchenAid mixer you've been eyeing. Ninja’s beloved Air Fryer is currently $20 off, and you can nab the Instant Pot's Ace 60 Cooking Blender for just $45 (that's a 55% price cut). The five-quart KitchenAid stand mixer in classic Empire Red is also discounted, and you can get it for $80 off, alongside other color options.

As for furniture, Walmart is lowering prices on a variety of chairs and dining sets, including these highly rated adjustable-height swivel barstools from Mainstays. You'll also find futons and sofas on sale, such as this beautiful green velvet three-seater sofa from DHP Cooper for 46% off. Plus, score home deals on mattresses and vacuums during this blowout sale, including Spa Sensations' popular memory foam mattress for up to $146 off and Shark's Ion Robot Vacuum for $100 off.

It can be overwhelming to navigate through all the deals, so we've picked the 20 best deals from Walmart's Presidents Day sale below.

Best Kitchen Sales

Best Furniture Sales

Best Mattress Sales

Best Vacuum Sales