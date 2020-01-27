Game On! Here Are the Top-Scoring Foods for Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is almost here! If you're anything like us, our snack game is just as important as the actual football game. According to a new survey of more than 1,200 people by YouGov, more than 60% of America plans to gather around the TV on Sunday, and having snacks at the ready is a necessity. The most popular foods consumed (unsurprisingly) are classic party-ready foods. Here are the game-day eats America is putting in its starting lineup.

Whether you host or attend a watch party, stick to this list to make your menu the real winner on game day.