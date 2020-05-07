The unofficial start to summer, aka Memorial Day, is just a few weeks away, but it's going to feel more like winter in the next few days for a lot of the United States. A polar vortex will tear across the Eastern and middle parts of the country over the weekend, bringing freezing temperatures, cold winds, and even some snow, AccuWeather reports. A handful of cities, including Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Buffalo, New York, could very well see record-low temperatures on Mother's Day. There could even be multiple rounds of snow in store for the central Appalachians and New England from Friday to Saturday, with some accumulation possible.

Image zoom The Midwest and Northeast will see below-normal temperatures this weekend. Courtesy of AccuWeather

For those in the Midwest and the Northeast, it's going to be quite chilly on Mom's special day. If you're in these areas, you may have heard the rule of thumb to wait to plant summer veggies and flowers outside until after Mother's Day, and this year's weather is certainly backing up this advice. During the day, temperatures will be around 30 to 40°F. (That's about 20 to 30 degrees below normal, AccuWeather notes.) A jetstream will also push those cold temperatures down to the South. "What a pattern across the United States. It will be warmer in Alaska than it will be in Atlanta, Georgia," AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno says.

Related: 14 Pretty Perennials You Can Count on to Survive Even the Coldest Winters

However, if you live in the western part of the United States, you're going to experience extremes on the other end of the thermometer. The Pacific Northwest, and other cities, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, will see temperatures that are warmer than usual. Parts of Southern California and Nevada might even have highs around 100°F.

Make sure you check your local forecasts for the weekend, especially if you're in the regions that will experience colder temperatures. The potential for frosts or even freezes means you need to either cover-up tender plants you've already put outside, or move them indoors if you can.